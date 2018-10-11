Updated $13 Billion Plans for New York JFK Airport Overhaul Released

Save this picture! via Governor of New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has unveiled an updated $13 billion plan to transform John F. Kennedy International Airport into a “world-class 21st-century airport.” The scheme will add two major international terminals at the North and South sides, increasing airport capacity by 4 million square feet and 15 million annual passengers.

The plans are derived from a 2017 masterplan led by Grimshaw Architects and Mott MacDonald, which sought to combine the airport’s eight disparate terminal sites into one unified system.

+ 18

Save this picture! via Governor of New York

Both terminals encompass new passenger facilities, with larger waiting areas featuring high ceilings, natural light, interior free space, and artwork featuring iconic New York landmarks. New technological improvements integrated throughout the terminals will include radiation detection and next-generation identification of unattended baggage.

Save this picture! via Governor of New York

The $7 billion, 2.9 million square foot South terminal will provide 23 international gates, as well as 230,000 square feet of retail and dining, and 55,000 square feet of interior green spaces, children’s play areas, and cultural exhibits.

Save this picture! via Governor of New York

Meanwhile, the $3 billion, 1.2 million square foot North terminal will see the demolition of a 48-year-old terminal to make way for 12 international gates, 74,000 square feet of retail, and 15,000 square feet of recreational space.

Save this picture! via Governor of New York

This historic investment to modernize JFK Airport and the surrounding transportation network will not only ease travel through this major hub, but it will ensure JFK joins the ranks as one of the finest airports in the world.

-Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York

Save this picture! via Governor of New York

The buildings are expected to enter operation in 2023, with substantial completion expected in 2025.

News via: Governor of New York