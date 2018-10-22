World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Ramón Esteve Estudio
  6. 2018
  7. Oslo House / Ramón Esteve Estudio

Oslo House / Ramón Esteve Estudio

  18:00 - 22 October, 2018
Oslo House / Ramón Esteve Estudio
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

  • Architects

    Ramon Esteve Estudio

  • Location

    Alicante, Spain

  • Authors

    Ramón Esteve

  • Collaborating Architects

    Anna Boscà, María Martí, Francisco Palomo

  • Design Team

    Ramon Esteve Estudio

  • Interior Joinery

    AELE

  • Furniture provider

    Cosín

  • Construction

    Covisal Futur SL

  • Structural Calculation

    Prodein

  • Area

    4828.3 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. CONCRETE BLOCK
The Oslo House is placed on a mountainside, in a residential state surrounded by pine trees and vegetation

Planta 2do nivel
Planta 2do nivel
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

CONCRETE BLOCK
The dwelling is composed of two overlapped bodies that are set back in order to generate a play of light and shadow. This play is reinforced by the openings in the oor slabs, which lean on a stone base adapted to the steep slope of the mountain.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The house lies gently on the ground, by means of a stone base adapted to the mountainside slope. The oor slabs have got openings that allow natural light inside, thus improving the link between interior and exterior.

Section
Section

The house opens widely as a viewpoint towards the sea, in contrast to the privacy provided by the rear façade, which includes the entrance to the house.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

MATERIALITY
The coldness given by the materials of the walls contrasts with the warmth of the interior caused by the use of large wooden surfaces.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The structure is displayed on the façade, so we enter the house walking on the slabs. The ground oor has been extended to create an outdoor living pool, completed by a swimming pool which blends with the horizon.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Cite: "Oslo House / Ramón Esteve Estudio" [Casa Oslo / Ramón Esteve Estudio] 22 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903721/oslo-house-ramon-esteve-estudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

