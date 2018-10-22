Oslo House / Ramón Esteve Estudio

Architects Ramon Esteve Estudio

Location Alicante, Spain

Authors Ramón Esteve

Collaborating Architects Anna Boscà, María Martí, Francisco Palomo

Design Team Ramon Esteve Estudio

Interior Joinery AELE

Furniture provider Cosín

Construction Covisal Futur SL

Structural Calculation Prodein

Area 4828.3 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Mariela Apollonio

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. CONCRETE BLOCK

The Oslo House is placed on a mountainside, in a residential state surrounded by pine trees and vegetation

CONCRETE BLOCK

The dwelling is composed of two overlapped bodies that are set back in order to generate a play of light and shadow. This play is reinforced by the openings in the oor slabs, which lean on a stone base adapted to the steep slope of the mountain.

The house lies gently on the ground, by means of a stone base adapted to the mountainside slope. The oor slabs have got openings that allow natural light inside, thus improving the link between interior and exterior.

The house opens widely as a viewpoint towards the sea, in contrast to the privacy provided by the rear façade, which includes the entrance to the house.

MATERIALITY

The coldness given by the materials of the walls contrasts with the warmth of the interior caused by the use of large wooden surfaces.

The structure is displayed on the façade, so we enter the house walking on the slabs. The ground oor has been extended to create an outdoor living pool, completed by a swimming pool which blends with the horizon.