  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Library
  India
  Sameep Padora & Associates
  2018
  7. Maya Somaiya Library, Sharda School / Sameep Padora & Associates

Maya Somaiya Library, Sharda School / Sameep Padora & Associates

  • 23:00 - 11 October, 2018
Maya Somaiya Library, Sharda School / Sameep Padora & Associates
Maya Somaiya Library, Sharda School / Sameep Padora & Associates, © Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

© Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner Hat GIF + 27

  • Structural Engineering

    Foundation Design: Sameer Sawant

  • Superstructure

    Rhino Vault, Vivek Garg

  • Contractor

    Unique Concrete / Rajesh Murkar, Milind Naik

  • Site Supervision

    Zubair Kachawa

  • Client

    Somaiya Vidyavihar

  • Site area

    3 acres
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. The site chosen for this small addition of a children’s library within a school in rural Maharashtra, was a sliver between existing buildings and the school boundary, a site that almost implied a linear building footprint to adjust the program for the chosen site. Alluding to the impetus that children have towards landscape over a building we imagined the library building to be a formal extension of the ground plane. A place inside for study and a place above for play. With the limited teaching resources available in the larger vicinity we needed the inspiring spatial experience to be a magnet to attract students and hopefully other residents from the nearby settlements after school hours. 

On our first visit to the site it was interesting to see Geodesic structures built by an engineer for a few of the school buildings, we were somewhat encouraged by this to pursue a project that followed from a construction intelligence. We hence parsed through several possible material configurations ranging from concrete shells to brick vaults for building this ‘architectural landscape’. At this point we were captivated by the material efficiencies of the Catalan tile vault from the 16th century, it’s use by Gustavino in the early 19th century and finally the incredible details from the work of Eladio Dieste from the mid-twentieth century. While working with the specific site condition we used Rhino Vault developed by the Block Research Group at the ETH to articulate a pure compression form for the project.

© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

The library lies at the intersection of a student’s daily routine it became a pavilion accessed from multiple sides with students potentially engaging with books while traversing through the library or over it. 

Concept Diagram -Load Transfers
Concept Diagram -Load Transfers

The library interior has varied spatial & seating systems, a floor stool system towards the edges for a more intimate study area and towards the centre, tables and stools for collaborative study.  The self-structured window bays are striated profiles for increased stability with economical window section sizes.

© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

The construction technology for the project also makes a case to reexamine the age-old binaries of the global and local as being in opposition. The regional or the local within the South Asian paradigm typically manifests within strict formal constraints of the style in memory. This is often at the expense of material efficiencies.

Construction Details
Construction Details
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Our effort to search for a material and construction efficiency in brick tile looked to leverage the networks of knowledge that our practices are situated in, allowing us to enrich the regional or local through the extended capacities of the global.

Section
Section

In using principles ranging from the Catalan Tile Vaulting sytem to the compression ring detail from the work of Eladio Dieste in Uruguay, to using a form finding software plug -in made in Switzerland the library is a resultant of not only lessons learnt from various geographic locations but also various lessons through time/history.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Maya Somaiya Library, Sharda School / Sameep Padora & Associates" 11 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903713/maya-somaiya-library-sharda-school-sameep-padora-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

