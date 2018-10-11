World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Grimshaw
  6. 2018
  7. The Peak / Grimshaw

The Peak / Grimshaw

  • 10:00 - 11 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Peak / Grimshaw
Save this picture!
© Michael Kai
© Michael Kai

© Michael Kai © Michael Kai © Michael Kai © Michael Kai + 11

Save this picture!
© Michael Kai
© Michael Kai

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for NestdTM, a social enterprise of Kids Under Cover which works to prevent youth homelessness, The Peak is an affordable and sustainable tiny home with a 32.5m2 footprint.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

As one of three homes on offer through the enterprise, The Peak is the top of the range option with sophisticated interior planning and a contemporary exterior aesthetic to suit a range of lifestyle settings. Its double-height entrance is punctuated with large glass panels to enhance the sense of space and allow an abundance of natural light into the interior.

Save this picture!
© Michael Kai
© Michael Kai

The kitchen, bathroom, laundry, bedroom and couch spaces are integrated into one centralised pod which is envisaged as a beautifully detailed piece of joinery servicing the living space. This centralised pod allows the planning of the interior to be predominantly ‘outward facing’, creating a connection to the surrounding landscape, and a spacious comfortable living environment. The pod incorporates generous amounts of storage and includes cavities which have been designed to accommodate a variety of standard modules – an opportunity for The Peak to be tailored and styled with ease to the occupants’ own aesthetic and budget.

Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

Natural timber finishes within the interior provide a welcoming atmosphere while the careful placement of recessed strip lighting enhances the warmth of the timber and maximises the sense of space. The Peak’s structure comprises of sustainably sourced timber LVL and metal external wall cladding while the angle of the roof allows for optimal photovoltaic performance,

Save this picture!
© Michael Kai
© Michael Kai

100% of the profit from every home sold by NestdTM is directed back into Kids Under Cover's charitable work, which Grimshaw first supported with MySpace, a cubby house the practice designed and built for the organisation’s 2017 Cubby House Challenge.

Save this picture!
Joinery
Joinery

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Grimshaw
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Australia
Cite: "The Peak / Grimshaw" 11 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903712/the-peak-grimshaw/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream