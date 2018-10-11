The Peak / Grimshaw

+ 11

Architects Grimshaw

Location Melbourne, Australia

Area 33.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Michael Kai



Builder Arkit

Client NestdTM

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for NestdTM, a social enterprise of Kids Under Cover which works to prevent youth homelessness, The Peak is an affordable and sustainable tiny home with a 32.5m2 footprint.

As one of three homes on offer through the enterprise, The Peak is the top of the range option with sophisticated interior planning and a contemporary exterior aesthetic to suit a range of lifestyle settings. Its double-height entrance is punctuated with large glass panels to enhance the sense of space and allow an abundance of natural light into the interior.

The kitchen, bathroom, laundry, bedroom and couch spaces are integrated into one centralised pod which is envisaged as a beautifully detailed piece of joinery servicing the living space. This centralised pod allows the planning of the interior to be predominantly ‘outward facing’, creating a connection to the surrounding landscape, and a spacious comfortable living environment. The pod incorporates generous amounts of storage and includes cavities which have been designed to accommodate a variety of standard modules – an opportunity for The Peak to be tailored and styled with ease to the occupants’ own aesthetic and budget.

Natural timber finishes within the interior provide a welcoming atmosphere while the careful placement of recessed strip lighting enhances the warmth of the timber and maximises the sense of space. The Peak’s structure comprises of sustainably sourced timber LVL and metal external wall cladding while the angle of the roof allows for optimal photovoltaic performance,

100% of the profit from every home sold by NestdTM is directed back into Kids Under Cover's charitable work, which Grimshaw first supported with MySpace, a cubby house the practice designed and built for the organisation’s 2017 Cubby House Challenge.