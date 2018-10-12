World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Thailand
  5. Sher Maker
  6. 2018
  7. Reading Room - Atlibrary / Sher Maker

Reading Room - Atlibrary / Sher Maker

  • 01:00 - 12 October, 2018
Reading Room - Atlibrary / Sher Maker
Reading Room - Atlibrary / Sher Maker, © Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

  • Architects

    Sher Maker

  • Location

    Chiang Mai, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Provincia de Chiang Mai, Thailand

  • Lead Architects

    Patcharada Inplang

  • Area

    75.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

Text description provided by the architects. The project start with try to put the reading program in local community area between group of commercial building for business and investment purposes.   With the simply idea to built a building under budget constrains.

© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

With that condition we use local builder team to make a simple steel structure cladding with translucent wall and roof mix with wooden swing window to give a mix atmosphere of natural material and industrial material together.

Plan / Reading room
Plan / Reading room

The interior is designed as a compact.  The mezzanine designed for more useful space and build a small partition for private group meeting room ,   we make public library that merge working area with area for rest and relaxation together. Make attractive space with a colorful, playful floor, various plants, and simple decoration.
The image of the building is attractive for people to use the building. Change the boring image to colorful library.

© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

Sher Maker
Products:

Steel Plastic

See more:

Library Thailand
Cite: "Reading Room - Atlibrary / Sher Maker" 12 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903711/reading-room-atlibrary-sher-maker/> ISSN 0719-8884

