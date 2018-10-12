Reading Room - Atlibrary / Sher Maker

+ 12

Architects Sher Maker

Location Chiang Mai, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Provincia de Chiang Mai, Thailand

Lead Architects Patcharada Inplang

Area 75.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The project start with try to put the reading program in local community area between group of commercial building for business and investment purposes. With the simply idea to built a building under budget constrains.

With that condition we use local builder team to make a simple steel structure cladding with translucent wall and roof mix with wooden swing window to give a mix atmosphere of natural material and industrial material together.

The interior is designed as a compact. The mezzanine designed for more useful space and build a small partition for private group meeting room , we make public library that merge working area with area for rest and relaxation together. Make attractive space with a colorful, playful floor, various plants, and simple decoration.

The image of the building is attractive for people to use the building. Change the boring image to colorful library.