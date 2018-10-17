World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Control Center
  4. China
  5. The Architectural Design& Research Institute of Zhejiang University
  6. 2017
  Visitor Center of the Grand-Canal in Hangzhou / The Architectural Design& Research Institute of Zhejiang University

Visitor Center of the Grand-Canal in Hangzhou / The Architectural Design& Research Institute of Zhejiang University

  • 21:00 - 17 October, 2018
Visitor Center of the Grand-Canal in Hangzhou / The Architectural Design& Research Institute of Zhejiang University
Visitor Center of the Grand-Canal in Hangzhou / The Architectural Design& Research Institute of Zhejiang University, port terminal for water bus. Image © ZYARCH Photographer Studio
port terminal for water bus. Image © ZYARCH Photographer Studio

aerial view. Image © ZYARCH Photographer Studio an overview from the Grand-Canal. Image © ZYARCH Photographer Studio atrium and garden. Image © ZYARCH Photographer Studio corridor space. Image © ZYARCH Photographer Studio + 19

aerial view. Image © ZYARCH Photographer Studio
aerial view. Image © ZYARCH Photographer Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The tourism complex of the Grand-Canal in Hangzhou is one of the most important commercial complexes in the north part of Hangzhou, and the gateway of the Grand-Canal travel route. This project is to design the visitor center. Located on the heart of the masterplan, the visitor center aims to be “a strong anchor point” to connect the entire cultural development with the urban grain.

an overview from the Grand-Canal. Image © ZYARCH Photographer Studio
an overview from the Grand-Canal. Image © ZYARCH Photographer Studio

The total site area is 20,534 m2, the total floor area is 32,110 m2. Functions include a port terminal center for water bus, a bus station, F&B, entertainment and other modern commercial facilities.

entrance square. Image © ZYARCH Photographer Studio
entrance square. Image © ZYARCH Photographer Studio

We found inspirations from the “bridge” in traditional Chinese architecture. The shape of site is like a “Z”, stuck in the middle of the commercial complex and Yunhe Tiandi shopping center. We decided to extend the footprint along the perimeter of the site to maximize the efficiency. The slender form enhances the experience of “walking on the bridge”, which corresponds with the flow of the canal and creates a poetic interpretation of the center’s symbolic identity.

stereo-traffic network
stereo-traffic network

The continuous, undulating roof corresponds with the river flow and the steel gantry structure of the previous shipyard. In contrast to the three high, vertical business buildings in the rear, the linear, horizontal building form of the center enriches the layers of the skyline.

atrium and garden. Image © ZYARCH Photographer Studio
atrium and garden. Image © ZYARCH Photographer Studio

Instead of using singular glass curtain wall, vertical steel shutters cover the periphery of building façade creating an obscure effect, which may also reminds people of the hazy aesthetic feeling in ancient Chinese scenery .

the bus station on the first floor. Image © ZYARCH Photographer Studio
the bus station on the first floor. Image © ZYARCH Photographer Studio

The fifth façade of the building is decorated with gardens, overseeing the Grand-Canal and the marina facilities.

space for walk. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Design& Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co.,Ltd
space for walk. Image Courtesy of The Architectural Design& Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co.,Ltd

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
The Architectural Design& Research Institute of Zhejiang University
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Control Center China
Cite: "Visitor Center of the Grand-Canal in Hangzhou / The Architectural Design& Research Institute of Zhejiang University" 17 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903708/visitor-center-of-the-grand-canal-in-hangzhou-the-architectural-design-and-research-institute-of-zhejiang-university/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

port terminal for water bus. Image © ZYARCH Photographer Studio

杭州运河旅游集散中心“水陆廊桥” / 浙江大学建筑设计研究院

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

