World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Ruben Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. Tangent House / Ruben Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura

Tangent House / Ruben Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura

  • 05:00 - 14 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tangent House / Ruben Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura
Save this picture!
© Adrian Mora Maroto
© Adrian Mora Maroto

© Adrian Mora Maroto © Adrian Mora Maroto © Adrian Mora Maroto © Adrian Mora Maroto + 29

Save this picture!
© Adrian Mora Maroto
© Adrian Mora Maroto

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential area of low density near Valencia, next to a beautiful natural environment with gardens and golf course, and surrounded by homes of great architectural quality. The project, of great geometric and formal rotundity, with a marked aesthetic character, pursues the greatest possible relationship with the natural environment, always respecting privacy with adjoining housing in the longitudinal direction.

Save this picture!
© Adrian Mora Maroto
© Adrian Mora Maroto

To do this, the house is composed of a series of tangent volumes that slide relatively to each other, giving rise to the best possible views from all of them. Each of these volumes -which are also variable in height -is delimited by two walls of concrete in titanium gray in the longitudinal direction, and by large glazing in a transversal direction. In this way, the necessary opacity and privacy is generated to the neighboring plots, while the view towards the gardens and the golf course is facilitated. It presents a clear contrast between concrete as a solid, heavy element, and glazing as a permeable and light element.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan

Each block corresponds to a specific use of the program, appropriating for continuity the contiguous external space, and generating great wealth in the relationships between tangent inner spaces. Each block, each use, will have different heights in correspondence with the program and the surface served.
Outside, in addition to porch and pool as sixth and seventh blocks, we find an extension to the home of the adjacent gardens and golf course, avoiding any barrier that breaks the continuity.

Save this picture!
© Adrian Mora Maroto
© Adrian Mora Maroto

The program of uses, clearly differentiated by levels, has a basement with parking and leisure areas, lit naturally by a large patio tangent to the third volume. The ground floor has a service area in the first block, a hall in the second, a kitchen in the third, a dining room in the fourth, and a living room in the fifth; all of them being open spaces, tangents and with different height. Then, porch with cantilever in double direction and pool tangent to the porch. The second floor includes the sleeping area, with bedrooms in the first volume, double height distributor in the second, master bedroom in the third, and terrace in the fourth.

Save this picture!
© Adrian Mora Maroto
© Adrian Mora Maroto

The landscaped exteriors, with the strength of the titanium gray concrete walls and the large black aluminum glazing, contrast with the subtlety and warmth of the interior spaces, solved with natural oak flooring, vertical white paneling, and absolutely pure white roofs with indirect lighting. In the center of the house, and next to the double height entrance hall, the stairway, made of steel folded in black, is developed.

Save this picture!
Tangent House / Ruben Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura, © Adrian Mora Maroto
© Adrian Mora Maroto

In all cases, the relative sliding between volumes, gives rise to an excellent natural lighting of the interior spaces, capturing natural light from opposite orientations, and allowing cross ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Adrian Mora Maroto
© Adrian Mora Maroto

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Ruben Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Tangent House / Ruben Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura" [Casa Tangente / Ruben Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura] 14 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903705/tangent-house-ruben-muedra-estudio-de-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream