Dental Clinic / Drozdov&Partners

Architects Drozdov&Partners

Location Járkov, Óblast de Járkov, Ukraine

Lead Architects Oleg Drozdov, Gleb Antipenko, Kateryna Yolkina, Vitaliy Pravik, Yevhen Nevmyvaka, Andriy Chernohor

Clients SENSE dental & laser practice

Area 359.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Andrey Avdeenko Photographers

Text description provided by the architects. A shabby structure built in the soviet times in Kontorska street is transforming into a dental clinic with a training centre. although the building has no historical value, we decided to retain its major formal characteristics and proportions. The rhythmic pattern of the facade is also preserved.

However, those premises that need more daylight have received bigger window openings. The new colors of façade finishing and windows are typical of the authentic built environment of Kharkiv. These are dark gray walls and brownish-red window frames and reveals.

New elements with their distinctive volumes, such as the entrance, the balcony and the engineering structures on top of the roof become new highlights of the building.

The first floor is occupied by treatment rooms, whereas the ground floor contains a room of master-classes. In this way, together with the nearby Kharkiv school of architecture, the new clinic joins the emerging educational cluster in the neighborhood.