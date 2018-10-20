World
i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dental Clinic
  4. Ukraine
  5. Drozdov&Partners
  6. 2018
  Dental Clinic / Drozdov&Partners

Dental Clinic / Drozdov&Partners

  • 02:00 - 20 October, 2018
Dental Clinic / Drozdov&Partners
Dental Clinic / Drozdov&Partners, © Andrey Avdeenko Photographers
© Andrey Avdeenko Photographers

© Andrey Avdeenko Photographers

  • Architects

    Drozdov&Partners

  • Location

    Járkov, Óblast de Járkov, Ukraine

  • Lead Architects

    Oleg Drozdov, Gleb Antipenko, Kateryna Yolkina, Vitaliy Pravik, Yevhen Nevmyvaka, Andriy Chernohor

  • Clients

    SENSE dental & laser practice

  • Area

    359.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Andrey Avdeenko Photographers
© Andrey Avdeenko Photographers
© Andrey Avdeenko Photographers

Text description provided by the architects. A shabby structure built in the soviet times in Kontorska street is transforming into a dental clinic with a training centre. although the building has no historical value, we decided to retain its major formal characteristics and proportions. The rhythmic pattern of the facade is also preserved.

© Andrey Avdeenko Photographers
© Andrey Avdeenko Photographers

However, those premises that need more daylight have received bigger window openings. The new colors of façade finishing and windows are typical of the authentic built environment of Kharkiv. These are dark gray walls and brownish-red window frames and reveals.

© Andrey Avdeenko Photographers
© Andrey Avdeenko Photographers

New elements with their distinctive volumes, such as the entrance, the balcony and the engineering structures on top of the roof become new highlights of the building.

© Andrey Avdeenko Photographers
© Andrey Avdeenko Photographers
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Andrey Avdeenko Photographers
© Andrey Avdeenko Photographers

The first floor is occupied by treatment rooms, whereas the ground floor contains a room of master-classes. In this way, together with the nearby Kharkiv school of architecture, the new clinic joins the emerging educational cluster in the neighborhood.

© Andrey Avdeenko Photographers
© Andrey Avdeenko Photographers
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Andrey Avdeenko Photographers
© Andrey Avdeenko Photographers

About this office
Drozdov&Partners
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare dental clinic Educational Architecture Ukraine
Cite: "Dental Clinic / Drozdov&Partners" 20 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903695/dental-clinic-drozdov-and-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

