World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Wallmakers
  6. 2015
  7. Debris House / Wallmakers

Debris House / Wallmakers

  • 20:00 - 19 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Debris House / Wallmakers
Save this picture!
Debris House / Wallmakers, © Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

© Anand Jaju © Anand Jaju © Anand Jaju © Anand Jaju + 37

  • Architects

    Wallmakers

  • Location

    Pathanamthitta, India

  • Lead Architects

    Vinu Daniel

  • Team

    Archana Nambiar, Jinsy Ann Rajan, Shobitha Jacob, Melvin Davis, Vijith, Abdul Aseeb, Sagar Kudtarkar, Dawal Dasari, Suhaas, Shekkizar, Srivarshini JM

  • Area

    194.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Anand Jaju, Wallmakers

  • Masonry contractors

    P.S. Suresh – Shivranjini Constructions, Pondicherry

  • Fabrication Team

    Kunjumon James -J.K steels

  • MEP

    Unni Krishnan Sajith Lal
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in a quaint township, is this rammed earth residence for a family of six. The site was at a slope with remnants of many demolished buildings.  Maximizing the given area the building is set in multiple levels to accommodate the family and to meet the client’s dreams in the most feasible way.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

There is a lot of potential in dealing with small urban and sub-urban homes for clients who approach architects with limited budgets and elaborate programs. Houses are aspirational investments for many in developing sub-urban landscape of India sometimes demanding a lifetime of savings from the clients. Very different from weekend homes, these houses have become prototypes in themselves and act as pivots for the life of the inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

This house employs recycled and eco-sensitive materials in its making with much care all the while ensuring that the material limitations are overcome and an expressive architecture is allowed to emerge from the constraints. The Debris wall is built over a discovered foundation and with materials that are recycled from the site. The coconut shell filler slab enables the architect to reduce concrete in the same. While the house uses numerous alternate technologies, there is a certain whimsy and playfulness in its design.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The small court ensures ventilation and the windows made from scrap but with a certain careful detailing. The levels of the site are explored for connections within and the house maintains a scale with sensitivity towards the neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

As urban influence spreads in smaller towns, many aspire for homes that often mimic the city with use of glass, concrete, steel and other urban materials that dominate the imagery. By resisting this omnipresent phenomenon and generating an architecture that is modern and yet, responsive to the specific conditions of its context will perhaps enable the towns to find their unique language.

Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

PROJECT TECHNOLOGY:
Considering the local nuances and the economic constraints, the materials were responsibly chosen; the walls rose out from the earth that was dug out within the site, the debris from the earlier building is turned to a curvilinear wall that forms the central courtyard and becomes the central focus of the house which is called the Debris Wall and is also the advent of a new technology.

Save this picture!
© Wallmakers
© Wallmakers

Recycled wood is used to create the furniture which derives it form from boxes to store lots of books for the client who is a school teacher. Further green initiatives include a rainwater harvesting and recycling system and a responsive passive air circulation achieved through the careful planning of the courtyard and the facades. The windows protected with meter boxes from a local scrapyard create a mural on the rammed earth walls as the day goes by. Coconut shells used as fillers in the concrete roof give a contemporary touch to the structure. The latter half of the house incorporates Ferrocement shell roofs. Looking at the local context, the project strikes out, humbly maintaining its commitment to the society and the environment.

Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

DEBRIS WALL:
Using meshed (22 gauge chicken mesh )casing reinforced with 6mm bars at 2 feet intervals vertically and horizontally, lump sized Debris added with 10% gravel and 5% cement and 5%manufactured sand with water was slightly tamped in 2cm layers to form the set of walls defining the entrance.
INITIAL EMBODIED ENERGY:
Debris walls consume 5 times less energy than a fired brick wall:
Embodied energy of Debris wall = 850 MJ/m3
Country fired brick Wall = 4,501.25 MJ/m3

CARBON FOOTPRINT
Rammed earth walls are polluting 4 times less than country fired brick walls:
Carbon footprint of Rammed earth wall cement = 110.11 Kg of CO2 /m3
Country fired brick wall = 444.12 Kg of CO2 /m3

Save this picture!
© Wallmakers
© Wallmakers

RAMMED EARTH:-
The other walls of the building are made of rammed earth directly from raw earth with 5% cement stabilization. Not only is the technique highly effective but it is also very strong with dry crushing compressive strength ranging from 6mpa-8mpa.

INITIAL EMBODIED ENERGY:
Rammed earth walls consume 4 times less energy than a fired brick wall:
Embodied energy of Rammed earth wall = 1,112.36 MJ/m3
Country fired brick wall = 4,501.25 MJ/m3

CARBON FOOTPRINT
Rammed earth walls are polluting 4 times less than country fired brick walls:
Carbon footprint of Rammed earth wall cement = 110.11 Kg of CO2 /m3
Country fired brick wall = 444.12 Kg of CO2 /m3

Save this picture!
© Wallmakers
© Wallmakers

FERROCEMENT SHELLS:
Roof is made of precast ferrocement shells lifted and placed in position manually. These wafer-like structures are steel reinforced arched shells with effective thickness of 1.5cm and they take equal load of respective R.C.C slabs. They effectively reduce the overall cement consumption by 40% and steel consumption by 30%.These replace the R.C.C Slab in roofing as they are as strong as 1200 kg/m2

Save this picture!
© Wallmakers
© Wallmakers

SPECIAL FEATURES:
Further green initiatives include a rainwater harvesting and recycling system and a responsive passive air circulation achieved through the careful planning of the courtyard and the facades. The windows protected with meter boxes from a local scrapyard create a mural on the rammed earth walls as the day goes by. Coconut shells used as fillers in the concrete roof give a contemporary touch to the structure. The latter half of the house incorporates Ferrocement shell roofs. Looking at the local context, the project strikes out, humbly maintaining its commitment to the society and the environment.

Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Wallmakers
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability India
Cite: "Debris House / Wallmakers" 19 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903691/debris-house-wallmakers/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream