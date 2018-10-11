World
  The Versatility of Gabion Walls, From Infrastructure to Urban Furniture

The Versatility of Gabion Walls, From Infrastructure to Urban Furniture

The Versatility of Gabion Walls, From Infrastructure to Urban Furniture
Save this picture!
Bosque Altozano Club House / Parque Humano. Image Cortesia de Parque Humano
Bosque Altozano Club House / Parque Humano. Image Cortesia de Parque Humano

Widely used in infrastructure, gabion walls are structures made of mesh metal cages filled with stones. These permeable walls use galvanized steel wire to withstand outdoor conditions. 

Bosque Altozano Club House / Parque Humano. Image Cortesia de Parque Humano BAH Restaurante Parkshopping / Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura. Image © Cristiano Bauce Restauración Paisajística del Vertedero de Residuos de la Vall d'en Joan / Batlle i Roig Arquitectes. Image © Jordi Surroca Mirador Asomo al Vacío. Image Cortesia de Loreto Mellado Medel + 62

Save this picture!
REX House / FGMF Arquitetos. Image © Rafaela Netto
REX House / FGMF Arquitetos. Image © Rafaela Netto

They are flexible retaining walls that stabilize slopes and seek to improve the firmness between masses of earth and rock, avoiding phenomena such as landslides. 

Save this picture!
Restauración Paisajística del Vertedero de Residuos de la Vall d'en Joan / Batlle i Roig Arquitectes. Image © Jordi Surroca
Restauración Paisajística del Vertedero de Residuos de la Vall d'en Joan / Batlle i Roig Arquitectes. Image © Jordi Surroca

The pieces are stacked one by one creating a unit, or wall; each cage is attached to the other by a wire or small steel handle. In general, there are three types of gabion indicated for works with specific characteristics: box, mattress, and bag. Each varies in shape and measurement, but are made up of similar materials.

Save this picture!
Eduardo Souza
Eduardo Souza

In recent years, gabion walls have become widely used for a number of functions. Other than it's original purpose — a retaining wall — the structure has been used as a wall for buildings, urban furniture, among other things. Below, we've compiled a list of projects that adopt this structural system. 

Canine Brigade / TRANSFORM + DS architecture

Save this picture!
Canine Brigade / TRANSFORM + DS architecture. Image © Julien Lanoo
Canine Brigade / TRANSFORM + DS architecture. Image © Julien Lanoo

Archeopark Pavlov / Architektonicka kancelar Radko Kvet

Save this picture!
Archeopark Pavlov / Architektonicka Kancelar . Image © Gabriel Dvořák
Archeopark Pavlov / Architektonicka Kancelar . Image © Gabriel Dvořák

Clifton House / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design

Save this picture!
Clifton House / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design. Image © Adam Letch
Clifton House / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design. Image © Adam Letch

Bosque Altozano Club House / Parque Humano

Casa REX / FGMF Arquitetos

Save this picture!
REX House / FGMF Arquitetos. Image © Rafaela Netto
REX House / FGMF Arquitetos. Image © Rafaela Netto

BAH Restaurante Parkshopping / Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Save this picture!
BAH Restaurante Parkshopping / Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura. Image © Cristiano Bauce
BAH Restaurante Parkshopping / Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura. Image © Cristiano Bauce

Hermana República / Muñoz Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Hermana República / Muñoz Arquitectos. Image © Marcos Mendizabal
Hermana República / Muñoz Arquitectos. Image © Marcos Mendizabal

Restauración Paisajística del Vertedero de Residuos de la Vall d'en Joan / Batlle i Roig Arquitectes

Save this picture!
Restauración Paisajística del Vertedero de Residuos de la Vall d'en Joan / Batlle i Roig Arquitectes. Image © Jordi Surroca
Restauración Paisajística del Vertedero de Residuos de la Vall d'en Joan / Batlle i Roig Arquitectes. Image © Jordi Surroca

Metropolitan Park South Access / Polidura Talhouk Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Metropolitan Park South Access / Polidura Talhouk Arquitectos. Image © Marcos Mendizabal
Metropolitan Park South Access / Polidura Talhouk Arquitectos. Image © Marcos Mendizabal

                  Eduardo Souza
                  Author

                  Cite: Souza, Eduardo. "The Versatility of Gabion Walls, From Infrastructure to Urban Furniture" 11 Oct 2018. ArchDaily.

