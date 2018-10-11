The Versatility of Gabion Walls, From Infrastructure to Urban Furniture

Save this picture! Bosque Altozano Club House / Parque Humano. Image Cortesia de Parque Humano

Widely used in infrastructure, gabion walls are structures made of mesh metal cages filled with stones. These permeable walls use galvanized steel wire to withstand outdoor conditions.

Save this picture! REX House / FGMF Arquitetos. Image © Rafaela Netto

They are flexible retaining walls that stabilize slopes and seek to improve the firmness between masses of earth and rock, avoiding phenomena such as landslides.

Save this picture! Restauración Paisajística del Vertedero de Residuos de la Vall d'en Joan / Batlle i Roig Arquitectes. Image © Jordi Surroca

The pieces are stacked one by one creating a unit, or wall; each cage is attached to the other by a wire or small steel handle. In general, there are three types of gabion indicated for works with specific characteristics: box, mattress, and bag. Each varies in shape and measurement, but are made up of similar materials.

In recent years, gabion walls have become widely used for a number of functions. Other than it's original purpose — a retaining wall — the structure has been used as a wall for buildings, urban furniture, among other things. Below, we've compiled a list of projects that adopt this structural system.

Save this picture! Canine Brigade / TRANSFORM + DS architecture. Image © Julien Lanoo

Save this picture! Archeopark Pavlov / Architektonicka Kancelar . Image © Gabriel Dvořák

Save this picture! Clifton House / Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design. Image © Adam Letch

Save this picture! BAH Restaurante Parkshopping / Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura. Image © Cristiano Bauce

Save this picture! Hermana República / Muñoz Arquitectos. Image © Marcos Mendizabal

