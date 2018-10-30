World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Architecture in Black: A Selection of The Best Dark Interiors

Architecture in Black: A Selection of The Best Dark Interiors

Architecture in Black: A Selection of The Best Dark Interiors
Save this picture!
Architecture in Black: A Selection of The Best Dark Interiors , © Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

The use of light and shadow in architecture can have several nuances. The traditional Japanese culture stands out for working with spaces of dim light, kind of dull. On the other hand, modern architecture and minimalism work along with illuminating spaces through the use of white spaces and reflection of light as a recurring resource.

Even so, black, dark spaces and minimalism also converse in the same language that provides new possibilities for lighting design and use of new materials. We now present you a selection of the best contemporary interior spaces that use black as the protagonist element, generating introspective but dramatic environments at the same time.

KLOEM Hostel / IF (Integrated Field)

Save this picture!
© PanoramicStudio
© PanoramicStudio

Yellow Submarine Coffee Tank / Secondfloor Architects

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

The Olympic Pavilion / Asif Khan

Save this picture!
© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes

Hubba-to / Supermachine Studio

Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

Mystical Game / Feel Design

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Feel Design
Courtesy of Feel Design

Toshiba Milano Salone / Dorell.Ghotmeh.Tane

Save this picture!
© Francesco Niki Takehiko
© Francesco Niki Takehiko

Yan Ji You Flagship Store in K11 Guangzhou / Karv One Design

Save this picture!
© Guiheng Liao
© Guiheng Liao

VUE Hotel / Ministry of Design

Save this picture!
© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

Mestizo Restaurant / Smiljan Radic

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Smiljan Radic
Courtesy of Smiljan Radic

ACE Cafe 751 / dEEP Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of dEEP
Courtesy of dEEP

House WW / K2A

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Schimp
© Nicolas Schimp

Sentralen / Atelier Oslo + KIMA Arkitektur

Save this picture!
© Lars Petter Pettersen
© Lars Petter Pettersen

MARS Case / OPEN Architecture

Save this picture!
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

The VIPP Shelter / VIPP

Save this picture!
Courtesy of VIPP
Courtesy of VIPP

Jian Li Ju Theatre / More Design Office

Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

Filmax Cinema Hall / Arquitecturia + AMOO

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Cinema Center in Matadero de Legazpi / ch+qs arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Gabba Hey / CUAC arquitectura

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Floating Penthouse Berlin / Atelier Zafari

Save this picture!
© Werner Huthmacher
© Werner Huthmacher

Keep It Glassy 2 / Coordination Asia

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Coordination Asia
Courtesy of Coordination Asia

NAVE / Smiljan Radic

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Siu Siu – Lab of Primitive Senses / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of DIVOOE ZEIN Architects
Courtesy of DIVOOE ZEIN Architects

Restaurant of Shade / NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki OKI
© Hiroyuki OKI

Wintergarden at the Northern Club / Fearon Hay Architects

Save this picture!
© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds

Guggenheim Museum Transformed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Save this picture!
Ellen Labenski © SRGF
Ellen Labenski © SRGF

CLASS Cafe Buriram / Sake Architects

Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
See more:

News Articles
Cite: Fernanda Castro. "Architecture in Black: A Selection of The Best Dark Interiors " 30 Oct 2018. ArchDaily.

