All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Spain
  Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
  6. Lake House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Lake House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Lake House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Lake House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, Cortesía de Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Cortesía de Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

  • Interior Design

    Alfaro Hofmann

  • Collaborators

    María Masià, Estefanía Soriano, Pablo Camarasa, Ricardo Candela, David Sastre, Sevak Asatrián, Vicente Picó, Rubén March, Jose Manuel Arnao, Rosa Juanes, Gemma Aparicio, Sergio Llobregat, Juan Martinez, Paz Garcia, Neus Roso, Daniel Uribe, Joan Maravilla, Javier Briones, Ángel Pérez, Tomás Villa, Sergio Tórtola

  • Comunications

    Sara Atienza

  • Finance

    Ana de Pablo

  • Promotor

    PGA Catalunya Resort

  • Project Director

    Cercle Gespromat

  • Wellness Consultor

    Evalore
Cortesía de Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the  Girona PGA golf course, the house seeks the best views of the place where it is located. The project is resolved with two extruded spaces, two overlapping volumes, in which the upper one moves in the direction of the lake in front of it giving rise to a cantilever that seeks to generate a large terrace in shade.

Cortesía de Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Two elements that make up a single project, in which there are distinguished facades of great dynamism generated by the openings that open in them, openings that allow a comfortable lecture of the envelope.

Cortesía de Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Sections
Sections
Cortesía de Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
In the interior space the ground floor is distributed in two areas that are divided by the staircase, which is placed perpendicular to the volumes, with a double height separating servant and served spaces. On the upper floor, the staircase is left behind and all the rooms are distributed in such a way that they face the golf course.

Cortesía de Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
About this office
Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Lake House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos" [Casa en el Lago / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos] 11 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903682/lake-house-fran-silvestre-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

