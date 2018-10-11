Lake House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Save this picture! Cortesía de Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Architects Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Location Caldes de Malavella, Spain

Architects in Charge Fran Silvestre, Fran Ayala, Sandra Insa

Interior Design Alfaro Hofmann

Collaborators María Masià, Estefanía Soriano, Pablo Camarasa, Ricardo Candela, David Sastre, Sevak Asatrián, Vicente Picó, Rubén March, Jose Manuel Arnao, Rosa Juanes, Gemma Aparicio, Sergio Llobregat, Juan Martinez, Paz Garcia, Neus Roso, Daniel Uribe, Joan Maravilla, Javier Briones, Ángel Pérez, Tomás Villa, Sergio Tórtola

Comunications Sara Atienza

Finance Ana de Pablo

Promotor PGA Catalunya Resort

Project Director Cercle Gespromat

Wellness Consultor Evalore More Specs Less Specs



Text description provided by the architects. Located on the Girona PGA golf course, the house seeks the best views of the place where it is located. The project is resolved with two extruded spaces, two overlapping volumes, in which the upper one moves in the direction of the lake in front of it giving rise to a cantilever that seeks to generate a large terrace in shade.



Two elements that make up a single project, in which there are distinguished facades of great dynamism generated by the openings that open in them, openings that allow a comfortable lecture of the envelope.





In the interior space the ground floor is distributed in two areas that are divided by the staircase, which is placed perpendicular to the volumes, with a double height separating servant and served spaces. On the upper floor, the staircase is left behind and all the rooms are distributed in such a way that they face the golf course.