  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. OMA
  6. 2018
  7. Park Grove / OMA | Shohei Shigematsu

Park Grove / OMA | Shohei Shigematsu

  • 10:55 - 10 October, 2018
Park Grove / OMA | Shohei Shigematsu
Park Grove / OMA | Shohei Shigematsu, © Robin Hill
© Robin Hill

© Robin Hill © Robin Hill © Robin Hill © Robin Hill + 28

  • Architects

    OMA

  • Location

    Miami, FL 33133, United States

  • Partner in Charge

    Shohei Shigematsu

  • Design TeamProject Manager

    Scott Abrahams

  • Area

    1386000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Robin Hill

  • Team

    Matthew Haseltine, Cass Nakashima, Nils Sanderson, Daeho Lee, Marrhew Edgardo Davis, Jeremy Kim, Gonzalo Lopez, Pantea Tehrani, Sumit Sahdev, Jun Shimada, Andrew Mack, Miguel Darcy, Betty Fan, Carly Dean, Ahmadreza Schricker, Britt Johnson, Shida Salehi-Esmati, Simon McKenzie, Jackie Woon Bae, Ian Watchorn, Filippo Nanni

  • Executive Architect

    Arquitectonica

  • Interior Design

    Studio Sofield, Meyer Davis

  • Landscape Architect

    Enea Garden Design, Inc.

  • Civil Engineer:

    VSN

  • Traffic Engineer

    David Plummer & Associates

  • Structural Engineer

    DiSimone

  • MEP Engineer

    Feller

  • Sustainability

    Spinnaker

  • Life Safety

    SLS

  • Pool Consultants

    AquaDynamics
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Robin Hill
© Robin Hill

Text description provided by the architects. Two of three towers of Park Grove designed by Shohei Shigematsu officially open, as OMA New York’s three residential projects across North America are nearing completion. 121 E 22nd Street in New York City and Transbay Block 8 in San Francisco to follow in the next year.

© Robin Hill
© Robin Hill

The Related Group and Terra Group have unveiled the first phase of Park Grove, the multi-tower residential development designed by Partner-in-Charge Shohei Shigematsu of OMA New York. Named the Club Residences and Two Park Grove, the first two towers are now move-in ready.

© Robin Hill
© Robin Hill
Axonometric. © OMA
Axonometric. © OMA
© Robin Hill
© Robin Hill

OMA first won the design competition in 2013 with a scheme that would connect Coconut Grove’s community scale to the Biscayne Bay and honor the neighborhood’s natural beauty. Inspired by the Bay, Shohei Shigematsu and OMA envisioned the towers as barrier islands, each uniquely independent yet maintaining a linked intimacy. The resulting organic forms contrast from its boxier neighbors. A plinth connecting the three towers provides a lush, landscape of amenities for residents and act as an extension to the surrounding natural environment. A series of passages weave in and out throughout the 5-acre site and provide connections and views to the Biscayne Bay.

Diagram . © OMA
Diagram . © OMA
Diagram. © OMA
Diagram. © OMA

The final tower lies on the former site of the Coconut Grove Bank, which required a phased construction to accommodate a seamless move from the Bank’s original building to its new home in the plinth. The tower is currently under construction and will reach completion in Spring 2019. Together, the three residences will add to the distinct community of Coconut Grove that offers an alternative to the Metropolitan downtown.

© Robin Hill
© Robin Hill

The opening of the first phase of Park Grove marks the beginning of a series of residential tower completions to follow in the next year. OMA has been engaged in the design of a number of residential tower projects, including 121 E 22nd Street in New York (2019), Transbay Bock 8 in San Francisco (2019) and Nora Tornen in Stockholm (2018). All four projects will be completed by 2019.

OMA
Office

Concrete

Cite: "Park Grove / OMA | Shohei Shigematsu" 10 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903663/park-grove-oma-shohei-shigematsu/> ISSN 0719-8884

