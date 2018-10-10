Park Grove / OMA | Shohei Shigematsu

+ 28

Architects OMA

Location Miami, FL 33133, United States

Partner in Charge Shohei Shigematsu

Design TeamProject Manager Scott Abrahams

Area 1386000.0 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Robin Hill

Team Matthew Haseltine, Cass Nakashima, Nils Sanderson, Daeho Lee, Marrhew Edgardo Davis, Jeremy Kim, Gonzalo Lopez, Pantea Tehrani, Sumit Sahdev, Jun Shimada, Andrew Mack, Miguel Darcy, Betty Fan, Carly Dean, Ahmadreza Schricker, Britt Johnson, Shida Salehi-Esmati, Simon McKenzie, Jackie Woon Bae, Ian Watchorn, Filippo Nanni

Executive Architect Arquitectonica

Interior Design Studio Sofield, Meyer Davis

Landscape Architect Enea Garden Design, Inc.

Civil Engineer: VSN

Traffic Engineer David Plummer & Associates

Structural Engineer DiSimone

MEP Engineer Feller

Sustainability Spinnaker

Life Safety SLS

Pool Consultants AquaDynamics More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Two of three towers of Park Grove designed by Shohei Shigematsu officially open, as OMA New York’s three residential projects across North America are nearing completion. 121 E 22nd Street in New York City and Transbay Block 8 in San Francisco to follow in the next year.

The Related Group and Terra Group have unveiled the first phase of Park Grove, the multi-tower residential development designed by Partner-in-Charge Shohei Shigematsu of OMA New York. Named the Club Residences and Two Park Grove, the first two towers are now move-in ready.

OMA first won the design competition in 2013 with a scheme that would connect Coconut Grove’s community scale to the Biscayne Bay and honor the neighborhood’s natural beauty. Inspired by the Bay, Shohei Shigematsu and OMA envisioned the towers as barrier islands, each uniquely independent yet maintaining a linked intimacy. The resulting organic forms contrast from its boxier neighbors. A plinth connecting the three towers provides a lush, landscape of amenities for residents and act as an extension to the surrounding natural environment. A series of passages weave in and out throughout the 5-acre site and provide connections and views to the Biscayne Bay.

The final tower lies on the former site of the Coconut Grove Bank, which required a phased construction to accommodate a seamless move from the Bank’s original building to its new home in the plinth. The tower is currently under construction and will reach completion in Spring 2019. Together, the three residences will add to the distinct community of Coconut Grove that offers an alternative to the Metropolitan downtown.

The opening of the first phase of Park Grove marks the beginning of a series of residential tower completions to follow in the next year. OMA has been engaged in the design of a number of residential tower projects, including 121 E 22nd Street in New York (2019), Transbay Bock 8 in San Francisco (2019) and Nora Tornen in Stockholm (2018). All four projects will be completed by 2019.