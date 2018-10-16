World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. Moohoi Architecture Studio
  6. 2017
  7. Yejin’s Jip-Soori / Moohoi Architecture Studio

Yejin's Jip-Soori / Moohoi Architecture Studio

  • 20:00 - 16 October, 2018
Yejin’s Jip-Soori / Moohoi Architecture Studio
Yejin’s Jip-Soori / Moohoi Architecture Studio, © Kim JaeKwan
© Kim JaeKwan

© Kim JaeKwan

© Kim JaeKwan
© Kim JaeKwan

It is a jip-Soo-ri for two households. An entry porch is devised so a family of two households can be either connected or separated. The existing structure was 56 years old house, the basic structure was reused, while the rest was repaired to suit the contemporary demands and needs.

© Kim JaeKwan
© Kim JaeKwan

Soo-ri of Levels  The reason why many levels exist in and out of the house is not an intention for architectural interests, but an outcome resulting from the process of mitigating the gaps in the house built on the slope, which is directed from the interior space to the yard.

© Kim JaeKwan
© Kim JaeKwan

Soo-ri of Time. This house, which was built long ago, was also a collection of traces of the elapsed time. The validity of the old trees, retaining wall, fences, wooden trusses, and the carbonized Korean floor heating system was judged according to newly found uses, not according to their values as stuffed items like remains.

© Kim JaeKwan
© Kim JaeKwan

Soo-ri of Darkness. Light brightens, but also makes pitch darkness. In particular, this house, which was thick in the north-south direction, did not receive light evenly within. To reduce the differences, skylights were installed so that light can even reach the within because if the windows are enlarged, the differences between lightness and darkness within will increase.

© Kim JaeKwan
© Kim JaeKwan

Moohoi Architecture Studio
Wood Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Korea
Cite: "Yejin’s Jip-Soori / Moohoi Architecture Studio" 16 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903654/yejins-jip-soori-moohoi-architecture-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

