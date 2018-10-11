World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Auditorium
  4. France
  5. SPACES Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Event Hall / SPACES Architecture

Event Hall / SPACES Architecture

  • 08:00 - 11 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Event Hall / SPACES Architecture
Save this picture!
Event Hall / SPACES Architecture, © Guillaume Girod
© Guillaume Girod

© Guillaume Girod © Guillaume Girod © Guillaume Girod © Guillaume Girod + 26

  • Architects

    SPACES Architecture

  • Location

    278 Route de la Vanne, 38360 Noyarey, France

  • Lead Architect

    Guillaume Girod

  • Team

    Sarah Gouveia - Clement Daneau

  • Area

    850.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Guillaume Girod

  • Structural Engineering

    CEBEA

  • Environmental Engineering

    1 Pacte Durable

  • Client

    City of Noyarey

  • Construction Cost

    1 950 000 €
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Guillaume Girod
© Guillaume Girod

Text description provided by the architects. Event Hall is located on the border of the town in a confusing environment made of architectural wanderings constituting a dissonant heteroclite system. The project doesn’t take elements of this existing situation but assumes its ability to drive a new ambition in this district. It dissolves the massive volumetry within a system where the scale is decomposed, and the relation to the building is changing. The ground treatment participates in this device by avoiding large asphalt surfaces in favor of several mineral and vegetable materials.

Save this picture!
General Diagram
General Diagram
Save this picture!
© Guillaume Girod
© Guillaume Girod

The skin of the building ripples and changes, from a mineral facing a stainless steel venture that reflects the sky and the great landscape. Its soft skin invites to touch, its ripples create fine and long shadows. Faceted volumes materialize the strategic points of the project (entrance, terrace) and introduce a different language. They greet the users and extend inside making a link between the outer envelope and the inner space.

Save this picture!
© Guillaume Girod
© Guillaume Girod

The interior space is in contrast with the undulating and mineral skin, it is composed of the wood panel all over the rooms. The project works like a jewelry box, a precise and uniform outer shell, and a softer, more hospitable interior. Openings offer visual escapes on the landscape in the main room and from the foyer. The project fits smoothly into the site by proposing an undulating and changing volumetry. The project goes beyond the multipurpose hall and offers a space capable of hosting a multitude of cultural events.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Guillaume Girod
© Guillaume Girod

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
SPACES Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance auditorium Dance hall France
Cite: "Event Hall / SPACES Architecture" 11 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903652/event-hall-spaces-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream