Event Hall / SPACES Architecture

+ 26

Architects SPACES Architecture

Location 278 Route de la Vanne, 38360 Noyarey, France

Lead Architect Guillaume Girod

Team Sarah Gouveia - Clement Daneau

Area 850.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Guillaume Girod

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Engineering CEBEA

Environmental Engineering 1 Pacte Durable

Client City of Noyarey

Construction Cost 1 950 000 € More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Event Hall is located on the border of the town in a confusing environment made of architectural wanderings constituting a dissonant heteroclite system. The project doesn’t take elements of this existing situation but assumes its ability to drive a new ambition in this district. It dissolves the massive volumetry within a system where the scale is decomposed, and the relation to the building is changing. The ground treatment participates in this device by avoiding large asphalt surfaces in favor of several mineral and vegetable materials.

The skin of the building ripples and changes, from a mineral facing a stainless steel venture that reflects the sky and the great landscape. Its soft skin invites to touch, its ripples create fine and long shadows. Faceted volumes materialize the strategic points of the project (entrance, terrace) and introduce a different language. They greet the users and extend inside making a link between the outer envelope and the inner space.

The interior space is in contrast with the undulating and mineral skin, it is composed of the wood panel all over the rooms. The project works like a jewelry box, a precise and uniform outer shell, and a softer, more hospitable interior. Openings offer visual escapes on the landscape in the main room and from the foyer. The project fits smoothly into the site by proposing an undulating and changing volumetry. The project goes beyond the multipurpose hall and offers a space capable of hosting a multitude of cultural events.