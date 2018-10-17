Challenge Studio's Award-Winning Design Envisions a New Residential Typology

In the age of skyscrapers, the immediate solution to housing is to build up and duplicate single units in the plan. In contrast, the Zafereniah Tower designed by Challenge Studio, project laureate of the recent 2018 Architizer A+ Award, proposed a conceptual endeavor as a prototype for mid-rise, multi-unit housing.

The Tehran-based firm won both the Jury and Popular Choice Awards for their response to the prompt for a design that "champion[s] its potential for a positive impact on everyday life."

+ 8

Consisting of stacked units that act as tri-axis modules, the scheme features two central blocks off-center. The cohesive interlocking of these modules enables the creation of different unit types and deviates from the ordinary double-loaded corridor strategy.

By using formal strategies of shifting, the modules begin to generate new intermediary programmatic zones enabling the space for amenities such as the swimming pool, covered terraces, and roof gardens.

Another key component of the design was natural daylight. Optimized to not only perform more sustainably and economically but also as a method to invigorate the interior experience. The creation of the two blocks, tilted to maximize the exposure to the southern warmth, also form pockets of visibility towards views from different directions.

The feasibility of the modules coupled with the strategic climatic techniques insinuates the buildability of the project for future purposes. The proposal was also a Selected Project in the 2018 2A Asia Architecture Award (2AAA) in the Future Projects/Innovative Designs Category.

Architects Ehsan Karimi

Rendering Esun Studio

Area 17000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

News via Challenge Studio