World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Foster + Partners' Bloomberg HQ Wins 2018 RIBA Stirling Prize for the UK's Best New Building

Foster + Partners' Bloomberg HQ Wins 2018 RIBA Stirling Prize for the UK's Best New Building

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Foster + Partners' Bloomberg HQ Wins 2018 RIBA Stirling Prize for the UK's Best New Building
Save this picture!
Foster + Partners' Bloomberg HQ Wins 2018 RIBA Stirling Prize for the UK's Best New Building, © Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) have announced Foster + Partner's Bloomberg HQ as the winner of the 2018 Stirling Prize. Seen as the UK's most prestigious architecture award, this award is given to the building " that has made the biggest contribution to the evolution of architecture in a given year." Selected from a list of six projects, the design highlights the collaboration between a civic-minded client and architect, as well as addressing the public realm.

© Nigel Young © James Newton © Nigel Young © Nigel Young + 37

"Bloomberg is a once-in-a-generation project which has pushed the boundaries of research and innovation in architecture," said Sir David Adjaye, this year's RIBA Stirling jury chair. "The design brief called for a building which could rise-up to the challenge of this loaded site and an information-driven environment. The architect worked exhaustively and collaboratively to design a building which perfectly responds to Bloomberg’s ambitions...The real success though is in the experience for staff, visitors or passers-by – how Bloomberg has opened up new spaces to sit and breathe in the City; the visceral impact of the roof-top view across to St Paul’s from the concourse space, the energy of descending the helix ramp or settling into a desk in one of the dynamic new workspaces."

In a statement, Lord Norman Foster said: "...from our first discussions to the final details of the project, Mike Bloomberg and I had a ‘meeting of minds’ on every aspect of the project – its sustainable focus, commitment to innovation and drive to create the best workplace for Bloomberg employees. The RIBA Stirling Prize is a testament to the incredible collaborative spirit that has underpinned the entire project from start to finish."

Save this picture!
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

This year's jury included Sir David Adjaye, RIBA President Ben Derbyshire, dRMM co-founder (the 2017 Stirling laureate) Alex de Rijke, Kathrin Hersel, and Judy Kelly, a former director of London's Southbank Centre. See our complete list of the HQ design and other shortlisted projects:

Bloomberg, London / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

A highly-innovative new workplace in the City of London, commissioned by an ambitious civic-minded client, which pushes architecture’s boundaries and seeks to enhance the neighboring public realm.

© Nigel Young © Nigel Young © James Newton © Nigel Young + 37

Through the building's form, massing and materials, the HQ was designed as a natural extension of the City that connects to the public realm. Earning a BREEAM Outstanding rating – the highest design-stage score ever achieved by any major office development, the HQ comprises two buildings united by bridges that span over a pedestrian arcade.

The signature façade is defined by a structural sandstone frame with a series of large-scale bronze fins that shade the floor-to-ceiling glazing. The design was made to integrate with the building's natural ventilation system.

Central to Bloomberg’s ethos, the double-height ‘pantry’ on the sixth floor is the heart of the building, reflecting the importance of sharing and collaboration at the company. Everyone passes through this animated space, increasing the likelihood of chance meetings and informal discussions

Storey's Field Centre and Eddington Nursery, Cambridge / MUMA

Save this picture!
© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams

A breath-taking building, commissioned by the University, for the new community of North-West Cambridge. Inspired by the college cloisters and courts of the City, this project has a sustainability agenda at its core.

Bushey Cemetery, Hertfordshire / Waugh Thistleton Architects

Save this picture!
© Lewis Kahn
© Lewis Kahn

 An extraordinary spiritual building formed of natural rammed earth walls, oak, and rusted steel, with the beliefs and customs of the Jewish faith at its heart.

Chadwick Hill, University of Roehampton, London / Henley Halebrown

Save this picture!
© David Grandorge
© David Grandorge

Three new, intelligent buildings which surround the Grade II-listed Georgian Downshire House and provide high-quality student housing for Roehampton University, built on a modest budget.

New Tate St Ives, Cornwall / Jamie Fobert Architects with Evan & Shalev

Save this picture!
© Nick Hufton
© Nick Hufton

An ingenious reconfiguration and extension of the Postmodern art gallery which doubles the exhibition space and creates a new public walkway connecting the town to the beach and helps St.Ives attract a growing number of international visitors.

The Sultan Nazrin Centre, Worcester College, Oxford / Niall McLaughlin Architects

Save this picture!
© Nick Kane
© Nick Kane

 A floating auditorium crafted from classic Oxford stone and natural oak to blend exquisitely into the established landscape of Worcester College.

News via: RIBA

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Foster + Partners' Bloomberg HQ Wins 2018 RIBA Stirling Prize for the UK's Best New Building" 10 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903596/foster-partners-bloomberg-hq-wins-2018-riba-stirling-prize-for-the-uks-best-new-building/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream