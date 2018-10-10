World
Architools Crafts the Perfect Minimalist Notebook for Architects

After creating the perfect sketchbook, Architools is back with a minimalist notebook made for designers and architects alike. The project is now raising funds on Kickstarter, and aims to bring a subtle elegance to the humble notebook. Named the Dérive, or “drift” in French, the notebook embodies qualities of wanderlust and sensory exploration. Featuring refined materials and design, it was made to inspire the next project or adventure.

Dérive. Image Courtesy of Architools
Dérive is inspired by the idea of "a technique of rapid passage through varied ambiances.” This unscripted wandering through the urban terrain sees participants disregard their usual routines, and "let themselves be drawn by the attractions of the terrain and the encounters they find there". Dérive features lay-flat binding for double-page sketching or scanning, opening into a clean A4 canvas. The smyth-sewn binding takes a step up from previous notebooks with a higher signature-to-page ratio for a stronger and more intricate bind. The design also includes gilded edges and colors in both a rose gold or copper edge option.

Dérive. Image Courtesy of Architools
The minimalist notebook features 100 pages of 80gsm cream paper that is friendly to fountain pens, fineliners, and most markers. On the front and back, 2 layers of 350gsm card come together to form a sturdy cover that doubles up as a folder for loose papers and receipts. It also includes a 12-month planner designed to be concise and easy to use. Individual date numbers are self-fill, so that your planner is relevant for any year.

The Architools Notebook is currently raising funds on Kickstarter; you can order one here.

