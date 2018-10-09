World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Kengo Kuma & Associates
  6. 2018
  7. Miraie Lext House Nagoya / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Miraie Lext House Nagoya / Kengo Kuma & Associates

  • 12:00 - 9 October, 2018
Miraie Lext House Nagoya / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Miraie Lext House Nagoya / Kengo Kuma & Associates, © Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Text description provided by the architects. We designed a banquet hall in the center of a busy city (Nagoya-shi) covered with a large roof fostering a warm and communal atmosphere.

© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

We didn’t want a building like a closed box, so we placed the entire structure under a sloped roof to express the space like a well-preserved forest.

© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

By attaching long pieces of cedar and larch, we added a rhythmic variation to the ceiling and the wall. The space was further enlivened by the passing of light through the ceiling like komorebi, or light filtering down through the trees in a forest.

© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

About this office
Kengo Kuma & Associates
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Japan
Cite: "Miraie Lext House Nagoya / Kengo Kuma & Associates" 09 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903552/miraie-lext-house-nagoya-kengo-kuma-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

