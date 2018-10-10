World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Lithuania
  5. Utopium
  6. 2018
  7. Etno Hut / Ema Butrimaviciute

Etno Hut / Ema Butrimaviciute

  • 06:00 - 10 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Etno Hut / Ema Butrimaviciute
Save this picture!
Etno Hut / Ema Butrimaviciute, © Leonas Garbacauskas
© Leonas Garbacauskas

© Leonas Garbacauskas © Leonas Garbacauskas © Leonas Garbacauskas © Leonas Garbacauskas + 19

Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbacauskas
© Leonas Garbacauskas

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked in an old sleepy woods Etno Hut is the tiniest shelter for your romantic getaway, creative studio, yoga retreat camp or anything you can think of doing surrounded by breathtaking Lithuanian nature. It started as a personal architectural project. The primary idea was to design a house that would be as small as possible and at the same time, it could meet all the basic needs of two people. And maybe a dog.

Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbacauskas
© Leonas Garbacauskas

The site is located between two major Lithuanian cities. It's far enough to feel disconnected from everyday city hustle but close enough not to spend the whole day getting here. The house hangs on a slope and northern side of the volume is nestled into the dense forest, while the main window on the south provides warmth and picturesque scenery.

Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbacauskas
© Leonas Garbacauskas

The hut was built with minimum impact to the site. Steel foundation was screwed to the ground by hand, the whole structure was made of SIP boards and assembled in 3 days. Area under the main volume was partly covered to hide all cables and pipes. The rest of it is used for a storage.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

14 sq.m. hut contains a fully equipped kitchenette, king size bed (with 1 extra pull out bed) and a bathroom with spacious shower cabin. The most important achievement - there is no transformable furniture, no ladder stairs, nothing that makes tiny houses complicated and uncomfortable to use.

Save this picture!
© Leonas Garbacauskas
© Leonas Garbacauskas

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Utopium
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Other Small Scale Lithuania
Cite: "Etno Hut / Ema Butrimaviciute" 10 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903548/etno-hut-ema-butrimaviciute/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream