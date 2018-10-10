World










  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Metro Station
  4. Russia
  5. Nefa Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Solntsevo Metro Station / Nefa Architects

Solntsevo Metro Station / Nefa Architects

  • 00:00 - 10 October, 2018
Solntsevo Metro Station / Nefa Architects
Solntsevo Metro Station / Nefa Architects, © Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

© Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov + 41

  • Architects

    Margarita Kornienko, Maria Tarasova

  • Location

    Solntsevo Metro Station, Moscow, Russia

  • Chief Architect

    Dmitry Ovcharov

  • Authors Team

    Dmitry Ovcharov, Elena Mertsalova, Viktor Kolupaev

  • Area

    3935.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ilya Ivanov

  • Chief Engineer

    Sergey Kurepin

  • Project Management

    Daria Turkina

  • Client

    Mosinzhproekt

  • Visualization

    Dmitry Tridenov, Rustam Yusupov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Text description provided by the architects. In 2014 our project was chosen through an international open call held by Strelka KB upon request of Moscomarchitecture. The concept is site-specific and based on two main subjects: Sunlight, its architectural comprehension and a characteristic slope roof of a  summer cottage “dacha”.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Light Diagram
Light Diagram
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Name of the site inspired the Sun motif and the slope roof motif came from the history of the area, that in the 1920s and 30s was one of the first places designated for workers settlements. Perforation of the entrance pavilions creates an effect of sunbeams penetrating the roof, in the underground halls we use the same effect but generated by reflected artificial light instead of daylight.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The outdoor pavilions are assembled from a number of white concrete panels, on the outside concrete is textured with vertical grooves that are repeating the lines of joints between panels. The notches are visible in order to highlight the rhythm of the facade.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Floor Plans and Elevation - Ticket Hall
Floor Plans and Elevation - Ticket Hall
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Nefa Architects
Glass Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Metro Station Russia
