Solntsevo Metro Station / Nefa Architects

Architects Margarita Kornienko, Maria Tarasova

Location Solntsevo Metro Station, Moscow, Russia

Chief Architect Dmitry Ovcharov

Authors Team Dmitry Ovcharov, Elena Mertsalova, Viktor Kolupaev

Area 3935.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Ilya Ivanov

Chief Engineer Sergey Kurepin

Project Management Daria Turkina

Client Mosinzhproekt

Visualization Dmitry Tridenov, Rustam Yusupov More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In 2014 our project was chosen through an international open call held by Strelka KB upon request of Moscomarchitecture. The concept is site-specific and based on two main subjects: Sunlight, its architectural comprehension and a characteristic slope roof of a summer cottage “dacha”.

Name of the site inspired the Sun motif and the slope roof motif came from the history of the area, that in the 1920s and 30s was one of the first places designated for workers settlements. Perforation of the entrance pavilions creates an effect of sunbeams penetrating the roof, in the underground halls we use the same effect but generated by reflected artificial light instead of daylight.

The outdoor pavilions are assembled from a number of white concrete panels, on the outside concrete is textured with vertical grooves that are repeating the lines of joints between panels. The notches are visible in order to highlight the rhythm of the facade.