  3. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' Sky Garden will be an "Urban Living Room" for Shenzhen

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' Sky Garden will be an "Urban Living Room" for Shenzhen

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' Sky Garden will be an "Urban Living Room" for Shenzhen
Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' Sky Garden will be an "Urban Living Room" for Shenzhen
via Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners has been confirmed as designers for an “Urban Living Room” masterplan in the Qianhai area of Shenzhen, China. Formed of reclaimed land, the scheme will feature a 1.2-kilometer elevated sky garden.

The scheme is envisioned as a “heart and a new horizon against which people can orientate themselves” in an emerging urban center. 

via Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
via Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

The scheme is directly linked to a range of public transport systems, such as the street and underground. The resulting transport portfolio creates a series of urban flows, from the fast pace of the underground, to the medium pace of the street, to the slow pace of the sky garden. Elevated above the road network, the sky garden also allows for easy access between adjacent plots.

The sky garden terminates at a major public space to be known as “Performance Park,” featuring an Opera House and Convention Center directly linking the city to Qianhai Bay. Meanwhile, the city edge is celebrated by a distinctive landmark tower.

via Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
via Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Qianhai is an exciting and dynamic emerging urban center. Having the opportunity to create this bold and confident intervention will focus the city’s attempt to create a rich and diverse, culturally led public realm. This in itself will become the key element in how the city will naturally grow and develop over the coming years.
-Richard Rogers, Senior Partner, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

News of the scheme comes after Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners unveiled their Toronto “HUB” Tower, set to become a dominant fixture on the Toronto skyline.

News via: Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' Sky Garden will be an "Urban Living Room" for Shenzhen " 09 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903539/rogers-stirk-harbour-plus-partners-sky-garden-will-be-an-urban-living-room-for-shenzhen/> ISSN 0719-8884

