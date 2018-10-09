World
  7. The Shadow House / Nic Owen Architects

The Shadow House / Nic Owen Architects

  • 21:00 - 9 October, 2018
The Shadow House / Nic Owen Architects
© Christine Francis

Text description provided by the architects. The owners originally approached us with the view of demolishing the existing house and replacing with two town houses (inspired by neighbouring examples). The house is listed as individually significant by the local council. The owners were quickly talked away from their original ideas and we recommend a sympathetic extension to the dwelling. To our excitement their vision changed with a view to upgrading the house for their own personal use.

The existing dwelling, titled “O’Brian house,” is an Art Deco house created in 1938 for John Patrick O’Brian, a librarian. The property is significant due to the highly distinctive gabled and hipped roof, as expressed by unusual brick window hood details and the curved entry porch formed all set on a corner site.

The owners required more usable space, light, better relationship to the outside, an extra bedroom plus a modern fit-out throughout. 

Existing floor plan
© Christine Francis
Proposed ground floor plan
Proposed ground floor plan

Our approach was to create a shadow of the existing form, a modern sympathetic “copy” of the O’Brian house which offers a simple homogeneous sculptured form, carefully positioned to complement the original building. The house had to offer privacy from the busy south facing side street whilst benefit from northern sunlight. Therefore, the new monolithic form is windowless to the south side street with the ground floor set back to the south boundary. The roof form mirrors the existing roof pitch, the 1st floor is set against the north boundary (away from the street) to respect the original house form and present the original house chimney. Careful thought and detail went into the design of the external skin of the new building to ensure a simple clean aesthetic, removing all superfluous visual elements.

The Majority of the existing house was retained, with only the rear skillion, wet room fit-outs and an internal wall removed.  The ground floor living area was opened up with the addition of a meals area. The existing bathroom was enlarged and functions as an ensuite / bathroom. The first floor contains a third bedroom with adjacent ensuite. There is a large 4.7m x 0.6m skylight on the north side of the 1st floor roof offering light to the bedroom and ensuite whilst still providing privacy from the street / neighbours. A retractable awning over the skylight regulates light and temperature – see attached Video link.

One unique feature of the house is the “hidden” sliding side gate. The council would not allow off-street parking or a dedicated cross over. Therefore, a rear side fence secretly slides back into the house wall to provide vehicle access if required! - see the attached video of this gate in action.

The shadow house, a three-bedroom inner city residence on a small site offers a sympathetic response to historically sensitive inner-city living.

Cite: "The Shadow House / Nic Owen Architects" 09 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903521/the-shadow-house-nic-owen-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

