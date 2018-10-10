World
Young Family Apartment in Vilnius / SA atelier

  • 01:00 - 10 October, 2018
Young Family Apartment in Vilnius / SA atelier
Young Family Apartment in Vilnius / SA atelier, © Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

© Norbert Tukaj

  • Architects

    SA atelier

  • Location

    Sodų st. Vilnius old town, Lithuania

  • Architects in Charge

    Gabrielė Šarkauskienė, Antanas Šarkauskas

  • Cost

    20 000 eur

  • Area

    85.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. A young family apartment in the Old Town, near the train station takes place in the house built in 1862 with its glamor and magnificence that marked the peak of the bourgeoisie times. Over the course of 156 years, the building has changed its purpose and landlords. Until today, the building has become tired and surrounded by homeless and criminals.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

The interior design of the apartment was aimed at releasing its space from the past oppressive stage. A new space is created as if it flows through the entire apartment, revealing the prospect of multiplicity and the depth of the premises. The openings in the old walls are cut in such a way that the new space is adapted to the modern family life, but at the same time leaving a mark of the old structure of the plan.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Plan
Plan
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Only one new partition is designed in the apartment, which is at the same time a wardrobe and an engineering communications collector. On the one side it holds  kitchen, on the other side it serves the needs of the bathroom, and on the top it supports entresol for larger things to store. Inside the apartment there is only one door for bathroom which has a hole for pets. The bathroom is abstract, its image almost does not give out the function. All accessories are integrated, the sink is located in the niche of the former window. While standing in the shower, through the open door, you can see the entire length of the apartment, at the end of which the view is extended by a mirror.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

All original authentic decorations have been preserved: panel parquet, ceiling decoration, door frames. Furniture, lamps and switches were made by the residents themselves. The implemented project marks a new and bright stage in the whole building life, along with the young families that are starting up there.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

About this office
SA atelier
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Lithuania
Cite: "Young Family Apartment in Vilnius / SA atelier" 10 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903518/young-family-apartment-in-vilnius-sa-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

