  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Ukraine
  5. Iya Turabelidze studio
  6. 2018
  Uce Apartment / Iya Turabelidze studio

Uce Apartment / Iya Turabelidze studio

  03:00 - 15 October, 2018
Uce Apartment / Iya Turabelidze studio
Uce Apartment / Iya Turabelidze studio, © Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Gif 02. Image Courtesy of Iya Turabelidze studio © Mikhail Loskutov © Mikhail Loskutov © Mikhail Loskutov + 25

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Text description provided by the architects. This space is an image, a metaphor for a mental outlook change. A shift from the noise and speed of the everyday life to a clean and logical being. Simple, yet complete and deep as a glass of red wine.

Floor plan
Floor plan

We wanted to win as much free space as possible and don't overload it with walls, constructions or furniture. This apartment is made for a woman, who is used to being in the middle of everyone's attention, knows how to handle it, same as she enjoys being alone. We've created a space where one could be both perfectly chilling solo and partying with a gang of never-sleeping friends.

We've discarded the old functional planning and created free space, separated only with glass walls and a hidden wardrobe system. The hidden doors, the skirting-boards on the white walls are great helpers to get a filling of a bigger space. The big panoramic windows provide an outlook on the vivid and shimmering green hills of Kyiv, and as a set off to the outside intensity of green juice colours, the whole colour pallet inside is soft and feminine.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Materials: All materials in the apartment are also serving the common purpose to win more space for the apartment. The walls are painted white, except for the in the kitchen and hallway area, where we've used microcement to make the surface more practical. We've used the same covering on the bathroom floor. The guest bathroom is decorated with the marble pieces and the master bathroom is decked with tile from Portugal. The apartment owner is a huge wine enthusiast and lover, so we've used wine colours pallet from Rose to Bordo while deciding on the colours of the beetle chair by Gubi, the kitchen furniture and the master bathroom.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Furniture: The furniture could be divided into 2 groups: 1) Scandinavian furniture (Gubi chairs, Bolia sofa, Menu tables, And tradition (Arne Jacobsen) bra. 2) Custom made furniture from Ukraine (Bed, hallway bench (custom design) dining table (custom design)

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Cite: "Uce Apartment / Iya Turabelidze studio" 15 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903517/uce-apartment-iya-turabelidze-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

