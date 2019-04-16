World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Medical Facilities
  4. Spain
  5. LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Clemente Dental Clinic / LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos

Clemente Dental Clinic / LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos

  • 14:00 - 16 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Clemente Dental Clinic / LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos
Save this picture!
Clemente Dental Clinic / LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos , © Gustavo González Bellón
© Gustavo González Bellón

© Gustavo González Bellón © Gustavo González Bellón © Gustavo González Bellón © Gustavo González Bellón + 23

  • Collaborators / Construction

    Carlos Jimenez Alcázar, Santiago Isaac Rodríguez Valcárcel, Belén Villán Fernández

  • Project Management

    LANDÍNEZ+REY |equipo L2G arquitectos asociados, SLP [eL2Gaa]

  • Constructor

    Lätt Building Design

  • Contractor / Air Conditioning

    DAICLIMA

  • Contractor / Pavements

    QUIESA; BASF pavements

  • Electricity

    SOMOZA

  • Locksmith

    Metálicas ByM

  • Carpentry

    CRUMAR
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Gustavo González Bellón
© Gustavo González Bellón

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the integral conditioning of a commercial space located in the Madrid neighborhood of Chamberí for the installation of a dental clinic and, in parallel, determine the parameters that will define the corporate image of the company.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo González Bellón
© Gustavo González Bellón

The premises are arranged in two heights, with an upper floor access from the street that runs parallel to a broad facade front developed over five large gaps. The facade to the street, of northwest orientation, is located in a building with integral urban protection. Protection that prevents any reconfiguration of the facade gaps.

The necessary privacy demanded by each of the 3 dental cabinets with which the clinic is provided, as well as that of each one of the uses that these serve, mainly the sterilization room and the orthopantomography room, converts to the general space of circulation and waiting room in the real protagonist of the proposal.

Reception, waiting and customer service, as well as all the general circulations of the project are resolved with a geometry that aims to blur the limits of each of these uses, giving them continuity. This continuity is achieved by eliminating any edge and giving it a texture that accompanies and identifies that condition. Fluidity that contrasts with the parallelepiped geometry of each of the medical uses.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo González Bellón
© Gustavo González Bellón
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

At the same time, and in three different shades of green, and in opposition to the introversion of technical uses, the spatial continuity with the outside of the clinic is sought at all times. Continuity that facilitates the availability, in front of the projected access, of an urban space as a widening of the street and "square" prior to the clinic.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo González Bellón
© Gustavo González Bellón

These project principles are taken to the order and arrangement of lighting, to the color of continuous pavements, to the hierarchy of false ceilings and to the use of clean surfaces, and to the reduction of the number of joints in each constructive system arranged. All in three shades of green that identify the different public areas of the premises that, in continuity, generate a space that speaks of transparency, hygiene, precision and professionalism.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo González Bellón
© Gustavo González Bellón

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare medical facilities Spain
Cite: "Clemente Dental Clinic / LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos " [Clínica dental CLEMENTE / LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos] 16 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903515/clemente-dental-clinic-landinez-plus-rey-equipo-l2g-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream