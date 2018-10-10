World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Switzerland
  5. Morscher Architekten
  6. 2018
  7. Primary School and Kindergarten Täuffelen / Morscher Architekten

Primary School and Kindergarten Täuffelen / Morscher Architekten

  • 02:00 - 10 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Primary School and Kindergarten Täuffelen / Morscher Architekten
Save this picture!
Primary School and Kindergarten Täuffelen / Morscher Architekten, © Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

© Damian Poffet © Damian Poffet © Damian Poffet © Damian Poffet + 13

  • Architects

    Morscher Architekten

  • Location

    Burrirain 19, 2575 Täuffelen, Switzerland

  • Architect in Charge

    Lead Architects: Morscher Architekten BSA SIA AG

  • Area

    1700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Damian Poffet

  • Civil Engineer

    Ulrich Christen AG Ingenieure, Lyss.

  • Electrical Engineer

    Fischer Engineering AG, Orpund.

  • Building Services Engineer

    eCon Energie+Gebäudetechnik GmbH, Lüscherz.

  • Landscape Architect

    extra Landschaftsarchitekten AG, Bern.

  • Building Physics

    Zeugin Bauberatungen AG, Münsingen.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

Text description provided by the architects. The Täuffelen Primary School and Kindergarten complex and its thought-through architecture for school buildings, offers pupils and teachers a maximum window seat capacity and benefits from fantastic views of the Berner Seeland.

Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

Project
Preserving the generous space of its outdoor surroundings, the main school building is linked with the sports hall. Both integrate perfectly and naturally into the village structure and surrounding area. The slightly sloping terrain equally characterizes the concept for the outdoor-space and the overall development of the building. Outdoors, generous multi-levelled steps feature seating areas offering a variety of qualities for leisure activities.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The new building hosts four spacious classrooms, two flexible kindergartens at ground floor level and a variety of separate multi-purpose rooms. Offering fully fletched minergie standards, photovoltaic roof top systems, the whole project complies with all aspects for special needs.

Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

The new fire protection standards in Switzerland have been taken into full account and hence allowed to optimize the access areas to the individual classrooms. As a result former long dark hallways turned into key signature features of the building: attractively furnished multifunctional spaces allow pupils and teachers space to retreat, work, rest and chat.

Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

Limitation to a minimum of carefully selected materials and the harmonious interaction of concrete, warm colour shades used for floors, window frames and ceilings, grant a quiet, relaxing atmosphere. Wooden lamella ceilings in the multifunctional areas and ribbed concrete ceilings in the classrooms allow all technical installations to be discreetly integrated. This again grants an attractive distraction-free tranquil appearance.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

This kind of school building architecture, offers flowing spatial and multi-levelled landscapes for flexible multi-purpose usage, outstanding room qualities and a unique identity, allowing new forms of interactive teaching and communications.

Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Morscher Architekten
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Switzerland
Cite: "Primary School and Kindergarten Täuffelen / Morscher Architekten" 10 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903513/primary-school-and-kindergarten-tauffelen-morscher-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream