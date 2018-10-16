Call for Submissions: 2018 Wood Design & Building Awards

Save this picture! Audain Art Museum (Whistler, British Columbia) / Patkau Architects

The design and construction community is revolutionizing the way we think about wood in construction. Growing pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, coupled with a desire for aesthetically appealing designs, have resulted in a wood momentum that is being celebrated by architects and engineers around the world.

Save this picture! Courtyard House on a River (Greenwater, Washington) / Robert Hutchison Architecture

The Wood Design & Building Awards program is an opportunity to recognize the inroads that design and construction teams have achieved for wood applications in their projects. Inspiring submissions push the boundaries of innovation and challenge conventional ways of thinking about wood in construction. As wood science technologies and research advance, so too must the perception of wood’s capabilities within the built environment. As architects and engineers look to duplication examples in other parts of the world, there is a push for taller and more robust wood building systems within North America. Projects submitted to the Wood Design & Building Awards program are accepted from Canada, US, and internationally, adding value to the diversity of wood building application examples.

Save this picture! UC Architecture School Building (Santiago , Chile) / Gonzalo Claro

The Wood Design & Building Awards program recognizes design teams that are passionate about promoting and inspiring a wood culture in construction, celebrating wood as a safe, strong and sophisticated building material.

Selected winning projects submitted to the Wood Design & Building Awards program are featured in the award-winning Wood Design Awards book – Celebrating Excellence in Wood Architecture. This coveted publication is designed to inspire design and construction teams to explore the realm of possibilities of wood for their next projects. A jury of prominent architects from Canada and the U.S. reviews the submissions based on various considerations such as creativity, appropriate use of wood materials in satisfying clients’ building and site requirements and innovative design.

2018 Jury

Shelley Craig, Principal at Urban Arts Architecture

Paul Masi, Principal at Bates Masi + ARCHITECTS

Andrew Frontini, Principal at Perkins+Will

Deadlines

Early bird deadline: November 1st, 2018

Submissions deadline: November 28th, 2018.

Take a look at the previous year's winners below.

Georgica Cove (East Hampton, New York) / Bates Masi + Architects

Save this picture! Georgica Cove (East Hampton, New York) / Bates Masi + Architects

Valley Villa (Vilnius, Lithuania) / Arches

Organic Farm (Tangshan, Hebei , China) / ARCHSTUDIO

Casa Curved (Basel, Switzerland) / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten

Save this picture! Casa Curved (Basel, Switzerland) / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten

Haus B, Stuttgart (Stuttgart, Germany) / Yonder – Architektur und Design

Save this picture! Haus B, Stuttgart (Stuttgart, Germany) / Yonder – Architektur und Design

Elementary School Unterdorf Höchst (Höchst ,Vorarlberg, Austria) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

Save this picture! Elementary School Unterdorf Höchst (Höchst ,Vorarlberg, Austria) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

Skyline House (Oakland, California) / Terry & Terry Architecture

Save this picture! Skyline House (Oakland, California) / Terry & Terry Architecture

Bloomberg Tech Hub (San Francisco, California) / IwamotoScott Architecture

Save this picture! Bloomberg Tech Hub (San Francisco, California) / IwamotoScott Architecture

The Owsley Brown II History Center (Louisville, Kentucky) / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

Save this picture! The Owsley Brown II History Center (Louisville, Kentucky) / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

Wooden Ventilation Towers (Stockholm, Sweden) / Rundquist Architects

Save this picture! Wooden Ventilation Towers (Stockholm, Sweden) / Rundquist Architects

Pinterest NY (New York, New York) / IwamotoScott Architecture and Spector Group (Architect of Record)

Save this picture! Pinterest NY (New York, New York) / IwamotoScott Architecture and Spector Group (Architect of Record)

Lazaridis Hall (Waterloo, Ontario) / Diamond Schmitt Architects

Save this picture! Lazaridis Hall (Waterloo, Ontario) / Diamond Schmitt Architects

