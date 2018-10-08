World
  3. BIG Selected to Design First Phase of Airport City in Luxembourg

BIG Selected to Design First Phase of Airport City in Luxembourg

BIG Selected to Design First Phase of Airport City in Luxembourg
BIG Selected to Design First Phase of Airport City in Luxembourg, Skypark Business Center South. Image Courtesy of BIG / Metaform
Skypark Business Center South. Image Courtesy of BIG / Metaform

Bjarke Ingels Group has been selected to design the Skypark Business Center South as part of Luxembourg's new Airport City plan. Located just outside of Luxembourg City, the project is the first development within the masterplan, and is expected to start construction during 2019. The new airport district aims to become an economic hub comprised of four floors of shops, restaurants, fitness activities, and offices. The news of Skypark Business Center South comes two years after the presentation of the airport district’s master plan.

Skypark Business Center South. Image Courtesy of BIG / Metaform
Skypark Business Center South. Image Courtesy of BIG / Metaform

The company lux-Airport plans to invest between 25 and 35 million euros into the project alongside financing for rents on the space and airport taxes. René Steinhaus, CEO lux-Airport, said that, “I’m looking forward to seeing the first milestone of our Airport City becoming a reality. The Skypark Business Center South will be a reference for environmentally friendly and sustainable buildings. It helps us to align our economic and ecologic goals.” Built next to terminal A, the business center will extend over several floors.

Skypark Business Center South. Image Courtesy of BIG / Metaform
Skypark Business Center South. Image Courtesy of BIG / Metaform

BIG worked with Luxembourg's Metaform to create the design. The first phase of the project covers an area of ​​offices and businesses from 10,000 to 15,000 square meters. Ultimately, up to 40,000 square meters and 2,000 parking spaces will be built. The full Airport City development plan is not yet finalized, which is set to include a large data center, a hotel, shops, offices, and the business center.

The project aims for completion by 2022, two years after the Findel underground station is scheduled to open. The airport reached 2.7 million passengers in 2015, and plans to reach 4 million over the next five years.

