  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Portugal
  5. Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. House in Guimarães / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

House in Guimarães / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos

  • 10:00 - 8 October, 2018
House in Guimarães / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos
House in Guimarães / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos, © Nicola Belluzi
© Nicola Belluzi

© Nicola Belluzi

  • Collaborators

    Alice Moreno, Andres Jover, Diogo Nogueira, Francesca Gramegna, Hugo Natário, Rafaela Pinto, Rita Breda

  • Foundations and Structures

    OMEGA

  • Hydraulics Installations

    OMEGA

  • Special Technical Installations

    OMEGA

  • Electrical installations

    OMEGA
© Nicola Belluzi
© Nicola Belluzi

Text description provided by the architects. The program consisted of the rehabilitation of an existent construction which, given its state of degradation, functioned only as support for the agricultural activity, however, it was necessary to consider an area for housing. The existent construction consisted of an area of traditional stone masonry walls and a late addition of poor characteristics and state of conservation in plastered brick walls. We’ve opted to demolish the latter in order to highlight the original features of the stone volume. In the farm existed also other traditional constructions of great interest such as a granary, a mill, a tank, and a stone threshing floor.

© Nicola Belluzi
© Nicola Belluzi
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Nicola Belluzi
© Nicola Belluzi

All of the existent constructions, in granite masonry, characteristic of the region, were recuperated and, having into consideration the maintenance of the trees and the vines - very important for being the source of income of the farm - we’ve chosen to introduce the second volume, for the house, framing all of the existent constructions and emphasizing the granary and the threshing floor which now results on a leisure patio and also an area for the agricultural activities - such as shearing of animals. 

© Nicola Belluzi
© Nicola Belluzi

Therefore, the recovery of the stone monolithic volume is distinguished from the also monolithic new volume, composed of two-layered volumes, all in glass and metal, animated by the wooden shutters that also operate as shading, when open.

© Nicola Belluzi
© Nicola Belluzi
Section A, B, C, D, E and F
Section A, B, C, D, E and F
© Nicola Belluzi
© Nicola Belluzi

About this office
Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Portugal
Cite: "House in Guimarães / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos" [Quinta em Guimarães / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos] 08 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903471/house-in-guimaraes-correia-ragazzi-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

