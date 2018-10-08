House in Guimarães / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos

+ 49

Architects Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos

Location Guimarães, Portugal

Architects in Charge Graça Correia, Roberto Ragazzi

Area 358.5 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Nicola Belluzi

Collaborators Alice Moreno, Andres Jover, Diogo Nogueira, Francesca Gramegna, Hugo Natário, Rafaela Pinto, Rita Breda

Foundations and Structures OMEGA

Hydraulics Installations OMEGA

Special Technical Installations OMEGA

Electrical installations OMEGA More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The program consisted of the rehabilitation of an existent construction which, given its state of degradation, functioned only as support for the agricultural activity, however, it was necessary to consider an area for housing. The existent construction consisted of an area of traditional stone masonry walls and a late addition of poor characteristics and state of conservation in plastered brick walls. We’ve opted to demolish the latter in order to highlight the original features of the stone volume. In the farm existed also other traditional constructions of great interest such as a granary, a mill, a tank, and a stone threshing floor.

All of the existent constructions, in granite masonry, characteristic of the region, were recuperated and, having into consideration the maintenance of the trees and the vines - very important for being the source of income of the farm - we’ve chosen to introduce the second volume, for the house, framing all of the existent constructions and emphasizing the granary and the threshing floor which now results on a leisure patio and also an area for the agricultural activities - such as shearing of animals.

Therefore, the recovery of the stone monolithic volume is distinguished from the also monolithic new volume, composed of two-layered volumes, all in glass and metal, animated by the wooden shutters that also operate as shading, when open.