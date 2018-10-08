WXCA's Polish Pavilion for Dubai Expo 2020 Features Kinetic Flocks of Birds

WXCA and Bellprat will design the Polish Pavilion for the 2020 World Expo in Dubai, having overcome more than 30 other proposals. The winning scheme seeks to create an “open, tree-like modular structure” inspired by Poland’s rich wildlife.

The pavilion will feature an integrated exhibition with “kinetic flocks of birds floating over visitors’ heads,” referring to the many migratory birds which settle in Poland each year “inspiring legends, connecting minds, and creating the future.”

The pavilion will adopt a sculptural form allowing the exhibition to unfold into surrounding public space, inviting the public to “participate in the birds’ flight over Poland.” The connection between inside and outside signifies Poland’s connection to the modern world, through “cultural and commercial exchange, social migration and constant flow of goods and ideas.”

Inviting visitors to accompany this journey and observe the abundance of Polish avifauna is an opportunity to develop an intriguing, multi-layered story about the beauty of Polish nature, international exchange, mobility, export of ideas and technologies.

-WXCA

The WXCA design team for the winning pavilion consisted of Szczepan Wroński, Marta Sękulska-Wrońska, Anna Dobek, Anna Majewska, and Michał Czerwiński.

News via: WXCA