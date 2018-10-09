World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Wuzhou Urban Multi-fiction Center / XAA

  • 23:00 - 9 October, 2018
Wuzhou Urban Multi-fiction Center / XAA
Entrance Perspective View. Image © Changheng Zhan
Entrance Perspective View. Image © Changheng Zhan

Perspective of the day view of the eastern slope. Image © Changheng Zhan
West Side Perspective View. Image © Changheng Zhan
Second Floor Rest Area. Image © Jian Peng
The relationship between the mirror on the south side and the background Baiyun Mountain. Image © Chao Wu

  • Architects

    XAA

  • Location

    Wanxiu District，Nanning City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China

  • Lead Architects

    Tao Zhan

  • Design Team

    Wang Tian, Mengyu Wang, Chao Wu, Shuo Lin, Wei Feng

  • Area

    1736.77 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Changheng Zhan, Jian Peng, Chao Wu

  • Structure

    Guangzhou Hanhua Architects+Engineers Co.,Ltd.

  • Landscape

    Guangzhou Wedo Landscape Design Co Ltd

  • Interior

    C&C Design

  • Client

    Midea Real Estate

  • Product Manager Team of Client

    Zuoyun She, Shun Fang, Haihua Xu, Wenqinang Hu
    • More Specs Less Specs
Perspective of the day view of the eastern slope. Image © Changheng Zhan
Perspective of the day view of the eastern slope. Image © Changheng Zhan

Text description provided by the architects. The Wuzhou Urban Multi-fiction Center (refers as WUMC) locates in the old downtown of Wuzhou city, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region; it is backing the Baiyun mountain and facing the Xijiang river. Some historical architectures could be found around its neighborhood, like the sien temple, arcade corridor mega blocks, sun yat-sen memorial hall and sailors eudemon temple.

East Side Bird View. Image © Changheng Zhan
East Side Bird View. Image © Changheng Zhan
West Side Perspective View. Image © Changheng Zhan
West Side Perspective View. Image © Changheng Zhan

Along with the development of new downtown, the decentralization has emerged in the old downtown; therefore, renovation or revitalization has been the main objective of this project.

South Elevation. Image © Changheng Zhan
South Elevation. Image © Changheng Zhan

The architect team was taking the responsibility of overall controlling all sections during the building process, by insisting the ‘co-working’ design philosophy.

South Side Perspective View. Image © Changheng Zhan
South Side Perspective View. Image © Changheng Zhan
Sketch. Image Courtesy of XAA
Sketch. Image Courtesy of XAA
South Entrance Perspective View. Image © Changheng Zhan
South Entrance Perspective View. Image © Changheng Zhan

In order to revisit the local humanity environment and renovation, thorough out the design process, architects always focused on spatiality relationship; via restrained volume, materials and design language.

The relationship between the mirror on the south side and the background Baiyun Mountain. Image © Chao Wu
The relationship between the mirror on the south side and the background Baiyun Mountain. Image © Chao Wu

The WUMC was put at the turning of a uphill way, with its outstanding transparency and big scale white overhang platform, it presents like suspending above the water; moreover, it presents as the humble gesture to pedestrians and try to generate public space make up for consuming public land.

Second Floor Rest Area. Image © Jian Peng
Second Floor Rest Area. Image © Jian Peng
Atrium Second Floor Corridor. Image © Jian Peng
Atrium Second Floor Corridor. Image © Jian Peng

The slope connects different platforms and ground, visitors could see the old and new downtown from here; through this way, we build a joint between the city past and future.

Perspective of the night view of the eastern slope. Image © Changheng Zhan
Perspective of the night view of the eastern slope. Image © Changheng Zhan

XAA
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center Cultural Center China
