Wuzhou Urban Multi-fiction Center / XAA

-
Architects
-
LocationWanxiu District，Nanning City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China
-
Lead ArchitectsTao Zhan
-
Design TeamWang Tian, Mengyu Wang, Chao Wu, Shuo Lin, Wei Feng
-
Area1736.77 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
StructureGuangzhou Hanhua Architects+Engineers Co.,Ltd.
-
LandscapeGuangzhou Wedo Landscape Design Co Ltd
-
InteriorC&C Design
-
ClientMidea Real Estate
-
Product Manager Team of ClientZuoyun She, Shun Fang, Haihua Xu, Wenqinang Hu
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The Wuzhou Urban Multi-fiction Center (refers as WUMC) locates in the old downtown of Wuzhou city, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region; it is backing the Baiyun mountain and facing the Xijiang river. Some historical architectures could be found around its neighborhood, like the sien temple, arcade corridor mega blocks, sun yat-sen memorial hall and sailors eudemon temple.
Along with the development of new downtown, the decentralization has emerged in the old downtown; therefore, renovation or revitalization has been the main objective of this project.
The architect team was taking the responsibility of overall controlling all sections during the building process, by insisting the ‘co-working’ design philosophy.
In order to revisit the local humanity environment and renovation, thorough out the design process, architects always focused on spatiality relationship; via restrained volume, materials and design language.
The WUMC was put at the turning of a uphill way, with its outstanding transparency and big scale white overhang platform, it presents like suspending above the water; moreover, it presents as the humble gesture to pedestrians and try to generate public space make up for consuming public land.
The slope connects different platforms and ground, visitors could see the old and new downtown from here; through this way, we build a joint between the city past and future.