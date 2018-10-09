Wuzhou Urban Multi-fiction Center / XAA

Save this picture! Entrance Perspective View. Image © Changheng Zhan

+ 35

Architects XAA

Location Wanxiu District，Nanning City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China

Lead Architects Tao Zhan

Design Team Wang Tian, Mengyu Wang, Chao Wu, Shuo Lin, Wei Feng

Area 1736.77 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Changheng Zhan, Jian Peng, Chao Wu

Manufacturers Loading...

Structure Guangzhou Hanhua Architects+Engineers Co.,Ltd.

Landscape Guangzhou Wedo Landscape Design Co Ltd

Interior C&C Design

Client Midea Real Estate

Product Manager Team of Client Zuoyun She, Shun Fang, Haihua Xu, Wenqinang Hu More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Perspective of the day view of the eastern slope. Image © Changheng Zhan

Text description provided by the architects. The Wuzhou Urban Multi-fiction Center (refers as WUMC) locates in the old downtown of Wuzhou city, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region; it is backing the Baiyun mountain and facing the Xijiang river. Some historical architectures could be found around its neighborhood, like the sien temple, arcade corridor mega blocks, sun yat-sen memorial hall and sailors eudemon temple.

Save this picture! East Side Bird View. Image © Changheng Zhan

Save this picture! West Side Perspective View. Image © Changheng Zhan

Along with the development of new downtown, the decentralization has emerged in the old downtown; therefore, renovation or revitalization has been the main objective of this project.

The architect team was taking the responsibility of overall controlling all sections during the building process, by insisting the ‘co-working’ design philosophy.

Save this picture! South Side Perspective View. Image © Changheng Zhan

Save this picture! South Entrance Perspective View. Image © Changheng Zhan

In order to revisit the local humanity environment and renovation, thorough out the design process, architects always focused on spatiality relationship; via restrained volume, materials and design language.

Save this picture! The relationship between the mirror on the south side and the background Baiyun Mountain. Image © Chao Wu

The WUMC was put at the turning of a uphill way, with its outstanding transparency and big scale white overhang platform, it presents like suspending above the water; moreover, it presents as the humble gesture to pedestrians and try to generate public space make up for consuming public land.

Save this picture! Second Floor Rest Area. Image © Jian Peng

Save this picture! Atrium Second Floor Corridor. Image © Jian Peng

The slope connects different platforms and ground, visitors could see the old and new downtown from here; through this way, we build a joint between the city past and future.