All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Germany
  5. Auer Weber
  6. 2018
  7. Reconstruction and Extension Inselhalle Lindau / Auer Weber

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Reconstruction and Extension Inselhalle Lindau / Auer Weber

  08:00 - 10 October, 2018
Reconstruction and Extension Inselhalle Lindau / Auer Weber
Reconstruction and Extension Inselhalle Lindau / Auer Weber, © Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

© Aldo Amoretti © Aldo Amoretti © Aldo Amoretti © Aldo Amoretti + 18

  • Architects

    Auer Weber

  • Location

    Zwanzigestrasse 10, 88131 Lindau, Germany

  • Lead Architects

    Auer Weber

  • Architect in Charge

    Till Richter

  • Project Director

    Florian Zopfy

  • Design Team

    Doris Binder, Daniela Hohenhorst, Duc Hua, Christina Stein, Daniela Sacher, Mohan Zeng

  • Area

    10360.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Aldo Amoretti

  • Bidding

    Axel Hellmes; Construction management: Heinz Wendl, Markus Schoch, Martin Stang, Franz Stinner, Michael Wegner, Moritz Wolf

  • Wayfinding

    Sägenvier DesignKommunikation

  • Landscape Architects

    Rainer Schmidt Landschaftsarchitekten

  • Structural Engineering

    Boll und Partner

  • Technical Equipment

    Ingenieurgesellschaft für Haustechnik Wetzstein

  • Heating

    Herrenberg

  • Ventilation

    Herrenberg

  • Plumbing

    Herrenberg

  • Electrical Engineering

    Raible + Partner, Ditzingen

  • Fire Safety

    mhd Brandschutz

  • Project Controlling

    Hitzler Ingenieure
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

Text description provided by the architects. The renowned Nobel Laureate Meetings are the most distinguished among the various conferences that enjoy the flair of the island town of Lindau. Over the years, however, the conference venue was no longer meeting modern demands. Thus, an architectural competition for the reconstruction and extension of the conference center was launched.

© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

The competition offered the unique chance to redesign the layout of the conference hall, built in 1981, relocating the entrance from the narrow and unattractive situation on Zwanzigerstrasse to the east side of the hall, opening onto a spacious new plaza extending from the street to the lake promenade. In addition to the multilevel parking garage (completed in 2017), which was to be erected across the plaza from the Inselhalle, the competition also required an integrated fire station, office space and shower facilities for the harbor master and boat owners.

© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti
Ground Floor 1/500
Ground Floor 1/500
© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

The newly created plaza provides as an imposing entrance to the new Inselhalle and, at the same time, marks the most northerly point of a sequence of plazas leading southward through the medieval town center of Lindau to its historical harbor.

© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

The competition task called for preserving the extant core of the Inselhalle, while equipping it with new uses. Our architectural concept envisaged leaving the hall clearly discernable from the outside by maintaining the striking roof form but also adding a “little brother” which, viewed from above, would accentuate the new foyer. All surrounding building parts were tied into these two raised points by folded polygonal roof facets, producing an overall sculptural gestalt that presents the new Inselhalle as an architectural entity within the urban landscape. Clearly defined incisions and inward folds in the façade emphasize the building’s primary orientations – toward the front plaza, lake promenade, and town gate – and accentuate the approaches, in particular the new main entrance, which is accessed from the plaza.

© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

An aluminum metal shell underscores the structure’s sculptural quality and stresses the correlation between the two “building blocks” – the Inselhalle and the parking garage.

© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

The coated aluminum panels or sheets were used to clad the façades of both buildings and cover the roof of the Inselhalle. The copper color of the outer shell lends the new building a warm and elegant appearance and, at the same time, ties it into the ensemble of Lindau’s historical center with its red tiled roof landscape. Using corrugated aluminum panels to cover the façade with a pattern of irregular, vertical lines, gives the surfaces a homogeneous and, but at the same time, dynamic appearance.

© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

Integrated glazed surfaces are arranged flush with the building volume. In contrast to the sculptural structure of the Inselhalle building, the outer ramps and stairways as well as the lake terrace plinths are rendered in exposed concrete.

© Aldo Amoretti
© Aldo Amoretti

About this office
Auer Weber
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center Refurbishment Renovation Germany
Cite: "Reconstruction and Extension Inselhalle Lindau / Auer Weber" 10 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903458/reconstruction-and-extension-inselhalle-lindau-auer-weber/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

