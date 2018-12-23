World
  Ribo Fashion Group Zhimei Research and Development Center / A3 VISION

Ribo Fashion Group Zhimei Research and Development Center / A3 VISION

  21:00 - 23 December, 2018
Ribo Fashion Group Zhimei Research and Development Center / A3 VISION
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

© Schran Image

  • Architects

    A3 VISION

  • Location

    No. 98, Rongyang Road, Songjiang District, Shanghai, China

  • Lead Architect

    Zhifeng Wang

  • Design Team

    Hongtian Nan, Chao Liu, Jin Fan

  • Area

    2400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Schran Image
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

"in the inner life more serious person, also has begun to live more simple in appearance ". A company's cultural philosophy is just like a person's life philosophy  As the Zhimei technology R&D center under the Ribo fashion group, advanced technology is the simplest and most serious initial intention in the process of "complete things well", existing as the cornerstone.

© Schran Image
© Schran Image

The whole space chose a few kinds of the most basic material such as grey bricks, terrazzo, cement and oak plywood, pursuing aesthetic feeling and plain balance and expressing this space with proper proportion relation and the principle of supreme pragmatism to let the person inside to face what do with calm and practical mind.

© Schran Image
© Schran Image

Design concept of space
The basic space is a long and narrow structure without atrium, and the surrounding is relatively closed. How to relieve people’s anxious mood in the environment? It is a practical problem that the design team needs to solve.

Courtesy of A3 VISION
Courtesy of A3 VISION

Therefore, "how to make space breathe" is a design thought throughout the whole process: try to reduce the use of whole solid wall as the partition, use wooden grille and transparent glass instead, and combine different forms of windows to achieve the functional requirements of opening and privacy to achieve visual breathing.

© Schran Image
© Schran Image
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

Through the creation of the natural scene in the public area and the addition of memory and cultural elements, the space can achieve emotional breathing.

© Schran Image
© Schran Image

Emotions of space
Three randomly scattered log square boxes are grouped together with the front area to form a natural courtyard.

© Schran Image
© Schran Image
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

The courtyard life style is the most story-related and emotionally connected residential form: nature and neighborhood. People infiltrate each other's life in this, becoming part of each other's growing memory.

© Schran Image
© Schran Image
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

Form of space
The concept of "place" is emphasized in the form of changeable open space and mobile office which can be added with things at any time in the future application to meet the business form of office needs and provide the configuration of compound space.

© Schran Image
© Schran Image

The casual and relaxed place environment,the artistic and fashionable space atmosphere create a creative work place.

© Schran Image
© Schran Image

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
"Ribo Fashion Group Zhimei Research and Development Center / A3 VISION" 23 Dec 2018. ArchDaily.

© Schran Image

日播时尚集团至美研发中心 / 艾舍尔设计

