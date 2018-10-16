World
i

i

i

i

i

  7. Starr Atrium / LPA

Starr Atrium / LPA

  • 17:00 - 16 October, 2018
Starr Atrium / LPA
Starr Atrium / LPA , © Costea Photography, Inc.
© Costea Photography, Inc.

© Costea Photography, Inc.

  • Architects

    LPA

  • Location

    Irvine, CA, United States

  • Design Principal

    Rick D’Amato, FAIA

  • Project Architect

    Damon Dusterhoft, AIA

  • Design Lead

    Keith Hempel, AIA

  • Design Team

    Brenda Beza, Erik Holliday, Jack Li

  • Area

    25286.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Costea Photography, Inc.

        • Landscape Design

          LPA, Inc.

        • Civil Engineering

          LPA, Inc.

        • Structural Engineering

          LPA, Inc.

        • MEP Engineering

          LPA, Inc.

        • General Contractors

          DPR Construction
          • More Specs Less Specs
        © Costea Photography, Inc.
        © Costea Photography, Inc.

        Text description provided by the architects. The key element of the campus renovation for Edwards Lifesciences, an industry-leading medical device maker, is the LEED Platinum, 22,000-square-foot Starr Atrium, which created a bridge between two existing office buildings and provides a dramatic new entry to the corporate headquarters. The atrium serves as a gathering point, social area and collaborative space for the company’s team. The atrium is also used as a venue for hosting events, including product launches and company meetings, requiring a large flexible space that also reflects the company’s image and values.

        © Costea Photography, Inc.
        © Costea Photography, Inc.

        To bring the space to life, furniture clusters are arrayed throughout the space, creating different spaces for people to work and collaborate. Stadium stairs on one side of the hall are used as seating for large group events, including community meetings and product launches. On a day-to-day basis, the wood stairs offer a casual setting for meetings and solo work time, with red cushions available on different levels.

        Floor Plan
        Floor Plan

        LPA’s engineers designed a unique box truss structural system that spans the space and maximizes the open space. The customized structure also casts an artistic weave shadow across the interior, filtering the light streaming through the skylight that runs the length of the atrium. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide a connection to the outdoors, while a bi-fold vertical door can be opened to provide natural ventilation.

        © Costea Photography, Inc.
        © Costea Photography, Inc.

        The atrium operates at net zero, with a rooftop photovoltaic array providing more energy than the space uses. The atrium also includes a variety of conservation measures, such as a displacement ventilation system and LED lighting with controls designed to minimize the project’s energy use. The surrounding landscaped area incorporates a variety of water strategies, including bioretention planter areas to clean and conserve stormwater.

        © Costea Photography, Inc.
        © Costea Photography, Inc.

        LPA
        Cite: "Starr Atrium / LPA " 16 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903387/starr-atrium-lpa/> ISSN 0719-8884

