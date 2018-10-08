Huntingtower / Workroom

+ 47

Architects Workroom

Location Australia

Lead Architects John Bornas

Construction Agushi Construction

Stylist Simone Haag

Area 550.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Derek Swalwell

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Together AGUSHI Construction and architects and interior designers Workroom, are a tour de force in the design and construction of contemporary buildings. One of their latest modern masterpieces is Huntingtower, an exceptional multimillion dollar bespoke home.

Located in Melbourne’s charming suburb of Armadale, the new 4-bedroom residence is home to AGUSHI’s Founding Director, Bear Agushi and his family.

The house unfolds dramatically from the street; an imposing 3-storey box cantilevered over glass rooms and embedded in sunken gardens. It’s an exotic experience to enter the home to find a sculptural folded plate steel staircase redolent of a sculpture.

Builder and developer, Bear Agushi, has a passion for contemporary architecture and interior design and he takes enormous pride in creating highly detailed, bespoke homes. Workroom, founded by architect John Bornas, is a studio specialising in contemporary design and interiors in the residential, retail, commercial and hospitality sectors. As cocreators they build exceptionally designed high end homes with exciting finishes and living experiences.

“Our approach to the house was very considered and transcends fashion. The connection between the building and the inhabitant is grounded through a rigorous exploration of scale, form, space and material. The delicate palette of materials and intricate detailing bestows elegance and luxury,” says Workroom Director and architect, John Bornas.

Attention to detail like this is often offered but rarely achieved in such a way that makes it a world-class residence. At Huntingtower the entire experience is lavish. There’s a chef’s kitchen, fully appointed butler’s pantry, a resort-style alfresco zone with pool and outdoor kitchen, and carefully curated gardens by renown landscape architect, Jack Merlo.

“Everyone must be on the same page to achieve such stunning results, and that means total dedication to achieving something outstanding. We believe that we’re completely attuned to client needs and, as it turned out, we think that Workroom read the minds of my wife and I when it came to creating our dream home,” says Bear Agushi, Director of Agushi.

The combination of materials creates such a sense of wonder as you move through the house. Finished with natures’ own stone, the timelessness of European Oak parquetry flooring, and the richness of beautiful brass fixtures tells a story of sophistication and glamour.

“A narrative unfolds of stunning detail and tactile material, raw steel, dark panelled walls, concrete, bronze, timber and stone, elements that invite you to touch and feel,” says Bear.

This architectural gem delivers first class living and entertaining precincts, state-of-the-art appointments and a sense of indulgence throughout, which includes four bedrooms with individual bathrooms and a secure four-car basement garage.

“We’ve worked with AGUSHI on several projects now so we know each other well when it comes to our design sensibilities. We’ve developed a great working relationship where we understand and respect what each brings to a project. Bear understands the architectural intent and interprets it skilfully and successfully. This not only enhances the finished building, it ensures a seamless process along the way.