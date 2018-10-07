World
  3. 35 Fireplaces that Spark Architectural Interest

35 Fireplaces that Spark Architectural Interest

35 Fireplaces that Spark Architectural Interest
35 Fireplaces that Spark Architectural Interest, © Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

From the beginning of time, human beings have gathered around the fire. The first settlements and huts included in their interior a small bonfire to cook and maintain the heat of its inhabitants. This tradition has continued to the present, and chimneys and fireplaces have developed into the most varied designs and forms, providing possibilities both inside and outside a home.

To give you ideas for materials, structures, and spatial configurations, we present 35 remarkable meeting places around the fire.

Refugi Lieptgas / Georg Nickisch + Selina Walder

Save this picture!
© Ralph Feiner
© Ralph Feiner

krakani lumi / Taylor and Hinds Architects

Save this picture!
© Adam Gibson
© Adam Gibson

Lake Cottage / UUfie

Save this picture!
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

LANDHAUS / Thomas Kröger Architekt

Save this picture!
© Thomas Heimann
© Thomas Heimann

Squish Studio / Saunders Architecture

Save this picture!
© Bent René Synnevåg
© Bent René Synnevåg

Atrium House / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

Save this picture!
© Åke E- son Lindman
© Åke E- son Lindman

The Hill House / David Coleman

Save this picture!
© Lara Swimmer
© Lara Swimmer

House in Brissago / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects

Save this picture!
© Hannes Henz
© Hannes Henz

One Column House / NE-AR

Save this picture!
© Mike Mercau
© Mike Mercau

Kettukallio / Playa Architects

Save this picture!
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

EDUT / Dank Architectes

Save this picture!
© Kevin Buy
© Kevin Buy

Back Country House / LTD Architectural Design Studio

Save this picture!
© Jo Smith
© Jo Smith

Villa Ensemble / AFGH

Save this picture!
© Valentin Jeck
© Valentin Jeck

Timber House / KÜHNLEIN Architektu

Save this picture!
Cortesía de KÜHNLEIN Architektur
Cortesía de KÜHNLEIN Architektur

Shokan House / Jay Bargmann

Save this picture!
© Brad Feinknopf
© Brad Feinknopf

House W / HPSA

Save this picture!
© Dietmar Hammerschmid
© Dietmar Hammerschmid

Alto San Francisco House / CAW Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Cabin Norderhov / Atelier Oslo

Save this picture!
© Lars Petter Pettersen
© Lars Petter Pettersen

100 Norfolk Street / ODA

Save this picture!
Cortesía de ODA
Cortesía de ODA

Park Lane House / Kennedy Nolan Architects

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The Chimney House / Onix

Save this picture!
Cortesía de onix
Cortesía de onix

The Midden Garden Pavilion / Metropolis Design

Save this picture!
© Wieland Gleich
© Wieland Gleich

Mountain House / Studio Razavi architecture

Save this picture!
© Olivier Martin Gambier
© Olivier Martin Gambier

Island Houses / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Tham & Videgård Arkitekter
Cortesía de Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

Union Wharf / Nicholas Szczepaniak Architects

Save this picture!
© Nicholas Worley
© Nicholas Worley

House ACP / Candida Tabet Arquitetura

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Walker + Simunic Residence / JaK Studio

Save this picture!
© Francesco Russo
© Francesco Russo

BVLE House / Live Incorporadora

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Casa Alta / AS/D Asociacion de Diseño

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

House W / 01Arq

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes

Around Fireplace / Ruetemple

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ruetemple
Cortesía de Ruetemple

House CM / Además arquitectura

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

House in Akashi / arbol

Save this picture!
© Yasunori Shimomura
© Yasunori Shimomura

L'And Vineyards Hotel / PROMONTORIO + Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

B Garden / 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

