Artist Mr. June Brings Urban Facades to Life with Layered Three Dimensional Murals

Artist Mr. June Brings Urban Facades to Life with Layered Three Dimensional Murals, Urban Nation, Berlin. Image © Mr. June
Artist David Louf, aka Mr. June, has earned a reputation for creating striking urban art, most recently using three-dimensional murals that play off architectural elements. As Colossal reports, within the last year Mr. June's geometric abstractions have become increasingly architectural as they aim to challenge viewer’s perceptions. Producing work since 1985, Mr. June recently completed a 130-foot diameter dome in North Carolina and a 3D mural for Urban Nation in Berlin.

© Mr. June © Mr. June © Mr. June © Mr. June + 7

© Mr. June
"Whether he is painting a graffiti piece, working in his multi-disciplinary graphic design studio, or creating a large mural project, Louf continuously aims to blend his love for typography, fascination with abstraction, and free spirit of graffiti culture. These results are regularly applied to the most unusual and unexpected urban structures. Challenged by the existing architectural elements and obstacles, Louf likes to construct creations that will interact with their environment. He uses a laser liner to sketch up the main directional lines. Then he paints his abstract designs in an almost organic way, typically filling the entire side of whatever structure he is working on."

© Mr. June
Future projects for June include work in Amsterdam, Aruba, and China, as well as prepping studio pieces for a solo show during Art Basel week. Find out more about Mr. June and his geometric interventions on his website and Instagram.

Eric Baldwin
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Artist Mr. June Brings Urban Facades to Life with Layered Three Dimensional Murals" 05 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903349/artist-mr-june-brings-urban-facades-to-life-with-layered-three-dimensional-murals/> ISSN 0719-8884

