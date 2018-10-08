World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. Atelier FCJZ
  6. 2018
  7. Concrete Vessel / Atelier FCJZ

Concrete Vessel / Atelier FCJZ

  • 20:00 - 8 October, 2018
Concrete Vessel / Atelier FCJZ
Concrete Vessel / Atelier FCJZ, Light Trans-missive Concrete Facade. Image © Fangfang Tian
Light Trans-missive Concrete Facade. Image © Fangfang Tian

Entrance Concrete Door. Image © Fangfang Tian Interior Space. Image © Fangfang Tian Atrium and Green Plant. Image © Fangfang Tian Concrete Bed. Image © Fangfang Tian + 20

  • Collaborators

    Haier

  • Landscape Architecture

    Original Ecology Landscape Co., Ltd.

  • Structure Consultation

    Minsheng Xu
    • More Specs Less Specs
Entrance Concrete Door. Image © Fangfang Tian
Entrance Concrete Door. Image © Fangfang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. Concrete Vessel is an experimental house FCJZ designed for the China House Vision exhibition curated by the renowned Japanese designer Kenya Hara, which is currently on view in Beijing. Our corporate partner is Haier, a popular Chinese home appliance brand.

South Elevation. Image © Fangfang Tian
South Elevation. Image © Fangfang Tian

As the theme of House Vision is about future living, we begin to imagine a house that would truly embrace a nature that is defined by fresh air, natural light, living plants, and blue sky, which are all scarce commodities in present day, yet maintains the privacy required by domestic life.

Concrete Furniture. Image © Fangfang Tian
Concrete Furniture. Image © Fangfang Tian

Built upon the notion of a traditional courtyard house of Beijing, we also bring a piece of nature to the center of an introvert dwelling in form of an atrium; however, in our version of a courtyard house, the boundaries between the interior and exterior spaces can be completely opened up thus the courtyard is literally inside the house and becomes an integral part of the architecture.

Exposure Axon
Exposure Axon
Interior Space. Image © Fangfang Tian
Interior Space. Image © Fangfang Tian

A continuous living space wraps around the courtyard and can be divided into two to four rooms by sliding partitions if such needs rise.  Meanwhile, all necessary electronics are totally integrated into the building system in form of two counters and equipment underground.

Atrium and Green Plant. Image © Fangfang Tian
Atrium and Green Plant. Image © Fangfang Tian
Section
Section
Interactive Relationship between Inside and Outside. Image © Fangfang Tian
Interactive Relationship between Inside and Outside. Image © Fangfang Tian

The structural system consists of steel columns along the periphery of the building with a cantilevered roof and eaves around the central courtyard. The material used on all surfaces inside and outside of the building, including the casings for the appliances as well as furniture, is a 3mm thin Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (or GRC), made from recycled construction debris. Its thinness makes this material very lightweight and its porosity creates a living environment that breathes and filters the air while allowing light coming through.

Plan
Plan

We name the building Concrete Vessel to lead the exhibition visitors to discover how concrete has evolved into a new substance that will no longer cut off the connection between life and nature, rather on the contrary, it helps to create a friendly interface.

Concrete Bed. Image © Fangfang Tian
Concrete Bed. Image © Fangfang Tian

The research and development of the GRC technology is conducted by Baogui Shiyi in collaboration of FCJZ.

Concrete Facade Light Effect. Image © Fangfang Tian
Concrete Facade Light Effect. Image © Fangfang Tian

About this office
Atelier FCJZ
Office

Cite: "Concrete Vessel / Atelier FCJZ" 08 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903315/concrete-vessel-atelier-fcjz/> ISSN 0719-8884

