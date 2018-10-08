Scheune Minden / Architekten Stein Hemmes Wirtz

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. The building on the edge of the forest of Minden an der Sauer stood empty for many years. Externally exposed to decay, its former use was still readable inside: a stable with a feeder on the ground floor and the large hay storage with signs of installation of a micro-apartment on the upper floor.

The client's request was to revive the building and to reuse it. Both the client and the architect saw points of contact for use as a residential building but also as an exhibition and event space. It was necessary to preserve the existing generous volume of the barn and bring it to life. All serving functions are therefore hidden in a set wooden furniture element. The furniture is accessible and generates an upper-level gallery. Two stairs connect and stage the three levels.

In the exterior design of the building, features characterizing the location were deliberately preserved. Furniture element In the barn floor, all serving functions are housed in a wooden built-in furniture. Folded wooden staircases connect and stage the hallway and barn floor with the third level as a gallery.