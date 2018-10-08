World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Architekten Stein Hemmes Wirtz
  6. 2015
  7. Scheune Minden / Architekten Stein Hemmes Wirtz

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Scheune Minden / Architekten Stein Hemmes Wirtz

  • 03:00 - 8 October, 2018
Scheune Minden / Architekten Stein Hemmes Wirtz
Scheune Minden / Architekten Stein Hemmes Wirtz, © Linda Blatzek Photography
© Linda Blatzek Photography

© Linda Blatzek Photography © Linda Blatzek Photography © Linda Blatzek Photography © Linda Blatzek Photography + 21

© Linda Blatzek Photography
© Linda Blatzek Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The building on the edge of the forest of Minden an der Sauer stood empty for many years. Externally exposed to decay, its former use was still readable inside: a stable with a feeder on the ground floor and the large hay storage with signs of installation of a micro-apartment on the upper floor.

© Linda Blatzek Photography
© Linda Blatzek Photography
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric
© Linda Blatzek Photography
© Linda Blatzek Photography

The client's request was to revive the building and to reuse it. Both the client and the architect saw points of contact for use as a residential building but also as an exhibition and event space. It was necessary to preserve the existing generous volume of the barn and bring it to life. All serving functions are therefore hidden in a set wooden furniture element. The furniture is accessible and generates an upper-level gallery. Two stairs connect and stage the three levels.

Section
Section

In the exterior design of the building, features characterizing the location were deliberately preserved. Furniture element In the barn floor, all serving functions are housed in a wooden built-in furniture. Folded wooden staircases connect and stage the hallway and barn floor with the third level as a gallery. 

© Linda Blatzek Photography
© Linda Blatzek Photography

About this office
Architekten Stein Hemmes Wirtz
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Germany
Cite: "Scheune Minden / Architekten Stein Hemmes Wirtz" 08 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903310/scheune-minden-architekten-stein-hemmes-wirtz/> ISSN 0719-8884

