Torino Outlet Village / Claudio Silvestrin Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Claudio Silvestrin Architects

+ 23

Architects Claudio Silvestrin Architects

Location Settimo Torinese, Torino, Italy

Category Shopping Centers

Design Concept & Artistic Supervision Claudio Silvestrin (Principal), Mariachiara Suriani (Project Architect)

Area 32000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Manufacturers Loading...

Co-ordination & Project Management Cogestil

Engineering BMS Progetti

Lighting Concept Claudio Silvestrin

Green Areas Planning Concept Claudio Silvestrin

Municipal Project Studio De8 Associati, Artecna

Thermomechanical, Electrical and Special Systems Engineering Manens-Tifs

Landscaping Design Laura Dal Canto with Luisa Perona and Cristina Gragnolati, Claudio Silvestrin

Site Development Project Artecna – Sertec

General Contractor Cogestil

Clients Gruppo Stilo, Torino Fashion Village

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Courtesy of Claudio Silvestrin Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Torino Outlet (Fashion) Village is a 32.000 sqm street-level, open-air development. The assertive horizontality of the outlet makes it visually modern, as well as classic and elegant in configuration and proportions. The building is clad in ancient and natural materials: natural stone and lime plaster.

The shopping promenade is 290 m long with ceilings reaching up to 6 m in height. It is flanked by an arcade that extends into infinity and is adorned by a regular trail of trees, an invitation to be out in the open. The ostensible simplicity of this project is in actual fact the result of visual clarity, freedom of movement, open perspectives, visual order.

The long facade overlooks the highway and is concealed by new bushes and trees. From behind the trees, an 88 m high freestanding spire rises as a metaphorical bridge between the sky and the earth and as an iconic landmark connecting the surrounding territory.

The symbolic spire seems to pierce the sky, drawing its cosmic energy down on the earth. It has a delicate structure and its remarkable design, although anchoring the tower solidly to the ground, makes it soar into the sky with exceptional lightness. The spire is a gate to the Fashion Village and, simultaneously, stands as a gate and icon of the city.