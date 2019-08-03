World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Shopping Centers
  4. Italy
  5. Claudio Silvestrin Architects
  6. 2017
  Torino Outlet Village / Claudio Silvestrin Architects

Torino Outlet Village / Claudio Silvestrin Architects

  09:00 - 3 August, 2019
  Curated by María Francisca González
Torino Outlet Village / Claudio Silvestrin Architects
Courtesy of Claudio Silvestrin Architects
Courtesy of Claudio Silvestrin Architects

Courtesy of Claudio Silvestrin Architects

  • Architects

    Claudio Silvestrin Architects

  • Location

    Settimo Torinese, Torino, Italy

  • Category

    Shopping Centers

  • Design Concept & Artistic Supervision

    Claudio Silvestrin (Principal), Mariachiara Suriani (Project Architect)

  • Area

    32000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Co-ordination & Project Management

    Cogestil

  • Engineering

    BMS Progetti

  • Lighting Concept

    Claudio Silvestrin

  • Green Areas Planning Concept

    Claudio Silvestrin

  • Municipal Project

    Studio De8 Associati, Artecna

  • Thermomechanical, Electrical and Special Systems Engineering

    Manens-Tifs

  • Landscaping Design

    Laura Dal Canto with Luisa Perona and Cristina Gragnolati, Claudio Silvestrin

  • Site Development Project

    Artecna – Sertec

  • General Contractor

    Cogestil

  • Clients

    Gruppo Stilo, Torino Fashion Village
Courtesy of Claudio Silvestrin Architects
Courtesy of Claudio Silvestrin Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Torino Outlet (Fashion) Village is a 32.000 sqm street-level, open-air development. The assertive horizontality of the outlet makes it visually modern, as well as classic and elegant in configuration and proportions. The building is clad in ancient and natural materials: natural stone and lime plaster.

Courtesy of Claudio Silvestrin Architects
Courtesy of Claudio Silvestrin Architects
Plan
Plan
Courtesy of Claudio Silvestrin Architects
Courtesy of Claudio Silvestrin Architects

The shopping promenade is 290 m long with ceilings reaching up to 6 m in height. It is flanked by an arcade that extends into infinity and is adorned by a regular trail of trees, an invitation to be out in the open. The ostensible simplicity of this project is in actual fact the result of visual clarity, freedom of movement, open perspectives, visual order.

Courtesy of Claudio Silvestrin Architects
Courtesy of Claudio Silvestrin Architects

The long facade overlooks the highway and is concealed by new bushes and trees. From behind the trees, an 88 m high freestanding spire rises as a metaphorical bridge between the sky and the earth and as an iconic landmark connecting the surrounding territory.

Courtesy of Claudio Silvestrin Architects
Courtesy of Claudio Silvestrin Architects

The symbolic spire seems to pierce the sky, drawing its cosmic energy down on the earth. It has a delicate structure and its remarkable design, although anchoring the tower solidly to the ground, makes it soar into the sky with exceptional lightness. The spire is a gate to the Fashion Village and, simultaneously, stands as a gate and icon of the city.

Courtesy of Claudio Silvestrin Architects
Courtesy of Claudio Silvestrin Architects

Project location

Claudio Silvestrin Architects
"Torino Outlet Village / Claudio Silvestrin Architects" 03 Aug 2019. ArchDaily.

