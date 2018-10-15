World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Train Station
  4. Chile
  5. IDOM
  6. 2017
  7. Line 6 Santiago Metro Stations / IDOM

Line 6 Santiago Metro Stations / IDOM

  • 16:00 - 15 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Line 6 Santiago Metro Stations / IDOM
Save this picture!
Line 6 Santiago Metro Stations / IDOM, © Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

© Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh + 43

  • Architects

    IDOM

  • Location

    Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile

  • Architects author of the work

    Gonzalo Tello

  • Area

    75350.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nico Saieh

  • Arquitectos colaboradores

    Manuel Andrades, Patricio Browne (Mobil), Patricio Poblete, José Luis Álvarez, Félix Salinas, Covadonga Vilanova, Diego Sánchez, Xavier Grass, Patricio Arraigada, Natasa Stanacev, Patricio Salinas

  • Project Management

    Javier Puerto, Samuel Horche

  • Costs

    Ivan Portela, Miguel de Diego, Esther Arranz, Pablo Morales

  • Document Management

    María Carril, María Miranda, Ivan Quintana,Ana María

  • Structures

    Gino Rivera, Andrés Larrain (ALVING), Jorge de Prado, Romina González, David García, Rodrigo Langarita, Hernán Barrios, Manuel de la Cal, Alejandro Bernabeu, Felipe Correa, Patricia Solar, Juan Taborga, Enrique Aravena (Alving), Felipe Alarcón (Alving)., Marco Bernal

  • Environmental Engineering

    Jesús Sejas, Jaled Selman

  • Lighting

    Marcela Acuña, Noemí Barbero

  • Agua

    Héctor Mayordomo, Raúl Miranda (PSI), Hugo Varas (PSI)

  • Public Health Services

    Carlos Trujillano, Boris Ancape (PSI), Guillermo Hume (PSI) Patricio Vargas (PSI)

  • Graphic Design

    Sergio Ramírez

  • BIM

    Javier Delgado, Jesús Cid, Carlos Mendoza, Álvaro Sáez , Óscar Martín, Alexey Lysogor, MODELICAL

  • Administration

    Verónica Trujillo, Claudia Escobar, Diana Zarricueta

  • Site Supervision

    Patricio Poblete, Gino Rivera

  • Construction execution management

    Nino Marzolo, Marco Bernal, Patricio Salinas, Patricia Solar, Carolina Figueroa, Jorge Vásques, Paola Inostroza, Ximena Araneda, Patricio Arraigada, Hernán Barrios, Nino Marzolo, Héctor Minder.

  • Contratistas Obra Civil

    Ferrovial Agroman, Besalco, EIOSSA
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. Conceptual design of the 10 stations of the new Line 6 of the Santiago Metro, 4 of which are interchange stations, and posterior development of detailed engineering.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
Section / Cerrillos Station
Section / Cerrillos Station
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The new 15.3 km long Line 6 offers a new transport solution to neighbourhoods that were not previously connected to the Metro network, constituting a fast and effective alternative to cars. The line has generated a connection network with green areas, bringing the community and the users closer to the existing urban parks or the new access squares built in the surrounding areas of the stations.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The project defined a new image for Line 6. It developed a united design for all the stations whilst their exterior counterparts are in line with the urban contexts they are set in, with the potential of becoming ideal locations for the concentration of services and spaces for social and cultural exchange (MetroArt, Bibliometro, etc.).

Save this picture!
Axonometric / Estadio Nacional Station
Axonometric / Estadio Nacional Station
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The fact that the stations have been developed on either expropriated areas or pre-existing plazas or parks, made it possible for us to open them up to the city. This gave way to interesting visual relationships between the inside and out. It allowed us to bring natural light and ventilation in to the station and also to offer very clear identification of its functioning while users access the station.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

On the outside, the new image was defined by the transformation of the traditional aedicule idea into a pavilion that, contrary to the classical conception, has no back and blends in to the park or square.

Save this picture!
Axonometric / Pedro Aguirre Cerda Station
Axonometric / Pedro Aguirre Cerda Station

On the inside, the stations are configured as clear and categorical spaces. They incorporate a reduced array of materials and colours and elements related to structure, building services and operation are all integrated into the architecture so that the understanding of its functioning and the orientation is easy and intuitive for its users.

The projects for the tunnels and the galleries served as a starting point for the work carried out. IDOM used them to shape the conceptual designs of the stations. Afterwards, the architectural, structural and building services projects were developed for all the stations and all the surface work that stemmed from the former: access squares, aedicula, commercial usage, etc. The intervention projects involving the existing stations with which the new line would connect were defined, with solutions that had to allow for the Metro and over ground services to continue to run.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

During the project, several opportunities were identified which involved urban and surface transport network development, the addition of several customer services and the inclusion of MetroArt and other cultural activities.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

IDOM also developed an iconography and signage project, granting an identity to both the entire line as a whole and each one of its stations. This was achieved through the use of colour and icons that include the relevant elements of the neighbourhood they are in.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The project was developed using BIM, which allowed for the geometry of the tunnels and galleries and their claddings to be controlled; the interferences between architecture, structure and building services to be managed and the construction process to be recreated in order to check prefabricated or in-situ solutions.

Save this picture!
Section / Pedro Aguirre Cerda Station
Section / Pedro Aguirre Cerda Station

During construction, IDOM carried out the construction stage technical coordination from the tendering stages of each lot until they were put into service.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
IDOM
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Train Station Chile
Cite: "Line 6 Santiago Metro Stations / IDOM" [Estaciones de la Línea 6 de Metro de Santiago / IDOM] 15 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903301/line-6-santiago-metro-stations-idom/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream