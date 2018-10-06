World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. First Stone: Three Documentaries That Explore How Architects Use Portuguese Stone

First Stone: Three Documentaries That Explore How Architects Use Portuguese Stone

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
First Stone: Three Documentaries That Explore How Architects Use Portuguese Stone
Save this picture!
First Stone: Three Documentaries That Explore How Architects Use Portuguese Stone, via experimentadesign
via experimentadesign

The mastery of stone is one of the most impressive features of Portuguese architecture. From the precise cut in fittings to beautiful floor designs, Portuguese architecture carries in its womb an almost born talent to manipulate one of -- if not the oldest material used in the history of construction.

In celebration of this material, experimentadesign, a research project focused on design and architecture founded in Lisbon, developed Primeira Pedra, or First Stone. This multimedia platform explores the characteristics and qualities of Portuguese stone.

Presented as an online platform, the program began in 2016 and has produced eight exhibitions in New York, São Paulo, and Venice. As well as three documentaries that examine Portuguese stone from different perspectives: Resistance, Still Motion, and Common Sense. In partnership with the Portuguese network RTP, the documentaries brought together the work of 23 leading architectural, graphic, and product design professionals.

Resistance brought together ten architecture ateliers and was presented during the 2016 Venice Biennale of Architecture and the Vitra Campus in Weil am Rhein during Art Basel 2017. The architects and offices featured were Álvaro Siza, Amanda Levete, Bijoy Jain, Eduardo Souto de Moura, ELEMENTAL, João Luís Carrilho da Graça, Mia Hägg, Paulo David, Studio mk27, and Vladimir Djurovic.

Still Motion included six graphic design studios at Milan's Triennale exhibition during MIART and the Salone del Mobile di Milano in 2017. Ian Anderson, Jonathan Barnbrook, Jorge Silva, Pedro Falcão, Peter Saville, and Sagmeister, and Walsh participated in the documentary.

Common Sense presented the work of eight product design studios at two exhibitions in São Paulo: one at Lina Bo Bardi's Glass House and another at MADE at the São Paulo Biennial Pavilion in 2017. The film highlighted the work of Claudia Moreira Salles, Studio Campana, Fernando Brízio, Jasper Morrison, Michael Anastassiades, Miguel Vieira Baptista, and Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec.

If located in Portugal, you can watch the films on RTP on Saturday, October 6th, 13th, and 20th at 8:20 am (Lisbon time).*

Save this picture!
via experimentadesign
via experimentadesign

*Availability of online transmission may vary by location.

News via experimentadesign

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Romullo Baratto
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "First Stone: Three Documentaries That Explore How Architects Use Portuguese Stone" [First Stone: três documentários sobre a pedra portuguesa na obra de arquitetos e designers] 06 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903279/first-stone-three-documentaries-that-explore-how-architects-use-portuguese-stone/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream