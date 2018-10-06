World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Oscar Niemeyer's Unfinished Architecture in Lebanon May Become a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Oscar Niemeyer's Unfinished Architecture in Lebanon May Become a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Oscar Niemeyer's Unfinished Architecture in Lebanon May Become a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Save this picture!
Oscar Niemeyer's Unfinished Architecture in Lebanon May Become a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Tripoli International Fair. Image © Anthony Saroufim
Tripoli International Fair. Image © Anthony Saroufim

The unfinished Tripoli International Fair, designed by Oscar Niemeyer for the Lebanese capital, could become a UNESCO's World Heritage Site. Conceived in the 1960s at the request of the then President Fouad Chéhab, the fair remained a symbol of projected modernity for the country.

The goal, however, was never achieved. The project, which began in the early 1960s, was scheduled for completion in 1966 or, in the worst case, 1967, but a succession of setbacks led to an unfinished design. Technical problems, incoherent budgets, construction delays and corruption in the construction sector led up to the Lebanese Civil War in 1975, resulting in the death of the project - which at the time was almost complete.

Save this picture!
Open Theater. Image © Anthony Saroufim
Open Theater. Image © Anthony Saroufim

The signature design of the concrete structure makes its author easy to deduce. The garden, where the fair is located, is by another master of Brazilian modernism, landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx. On the 10,000-hectare garden, other buildings make up Tripoli's complex: an outdoor theater, a concert hall, a heliport and lodgings.

Save this picture!
Tripoli International Fair. Image © Anthony Saroufim
Tripoli International Fair. Image © Anthony Saroufim

Before the Civil War, the project was meant to symbolize cultural and social advancement, however, later served as a military base. With the end of the war and the withdrawal of the army, the complex became a large residual space - abandoned to the threat of depredation and illegal occupation.

Save this picture!
Concert Hall. Image © Anthony Saroufim
Concert Hall. Image © Anthony Saroufim

The Fair was included on the list of the 100 Most Endangered Sites in the World by the World Monument Fund (WMF) foundation. Shortly after, it returned to the discussion with the recent opening of the exhibition "Cycles of Progress in Collapse," co-organized by the Beirut Art Museum and of Studiocur / art, sponsored by the Lebanese Ministry of Culture, UNESCO, and the Mikati Foundation of Tripoli.

Save this picture!
© Anthony Saroufim
© Anthony Saroufim

News via RFI e Le Monde.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Romullo Baratto
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "Oscar Niemeyer's Unfinished Architecture in Lebanon May Become a UNESCO World Heritage Site" [Obra não concluída de Oscar Niemeyer no Líbano pode se tornar patrimônio mundial da humanidade] 06 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903273/oscar-niemeyers-unfinished-architecture-in-lebanon-may-become-a-unesco-world-heritage-site/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream