i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Argentina
  5. BBC Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Bragado Building / BBC Arquitectos

Bragado Building / BBC Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 7 October, 2018
Bragado Building / BBC Arquitectos
Bragado Building / BBC Arquitectos, © Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost

© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost © Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost © Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost © Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost + 15

  • Architects

    BBC Arquitectos

  • Location

    Calle Pellegrini 1337, city of Bragado, province of Buenos Aires, Argentine Republic

  • Architect in Charge

    Angela Bielsa, Luciana Breide, Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost.

  • Structural Calculation

    Sur Ingenieria, Ing. Sebastian Laprida

  • Area

    21204.9 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost

Text description provided by the architects. The research is based on the articulation of the different scales and project natures, making coexist one of the first irruptions of the fabric of low density with the indeterminate domestic scale.

© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost

A typical tissue of the "town" of Buenos Aires is a site for the construction of a building that combines a commercial space with housing units. It is inserted on the most developed commercial corridor of the city near the main Plaza, the Church, the Municipality, and the Cultural Center.

© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost

The building is projected in two regular blocks, composed of generous interior spaces which are hierarchized through two voids, one central: the contemplative patio, and one perimeter: of extensive visuals.

© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost

The central patio receives and distributes the users between the two blocks, at the same time that it provides and ensures an intimate atmosphere of crossed visuals between the different units.

Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section

The facade as well as the counterfaced are worked in two planes, one glazed that allows a great light and complete visuals and another textile that works as a screen that regulates the climate and the interior privacy, filters the visuals of the street and average the entrance of natural light.

© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost

The units can be easily transformed by the users, the indeterminate interior spaces will be able to change according to the use and the will of the inhabitant. They are made up of generous open spaces that offer a freedom of occupation and adaptation to the lifestyle of each inhabitant. All the houses incorporate exterior spaces.

© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost
© Manuel Ciarlotti Bidinost

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BBC Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Glass Fabric

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Buildings Residential Argentina
Cite: "Bragado Building / BBC Arquitectos" [Edificio Bragado / BBC Arquitectos] 07 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903268/bragado-building-bbc-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

