World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Workshop
  4. Canada
  5. Peter Braithwaite Studio
  6. 2017
  7. Terence Bay Joinery Shop / Peter Braithwaite Studio

Terence Bay Joinery Shop / Peter Braithwaite Studio

  • 18:00 - 7 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Terence Bay Joinery Shop / Peter Braithwaite Studio
Save this picture!
Terence Bay Joinery Shop / Peter Braithwaite Studio, © Peter Braithwaite
© Peter Braithwaite

© Jason Petersson © Julian Parkinson © Julian Parkinson © Peter Braithwaite + 23

Save this picture!
© Julian Parkinson
© Julian Parkinson

Text description provided by the architects. The Back Bay Joinery Shops are located in the culturally rich community of Terence Bay, Nova Scotia. The shops provide a creative space for our firm to test, develop and construct design ideas. In collaboration with our design team, our skilled carpenters and cabinet makers use these shops to develop architecture models, scale design detail mock-ups, and fabricate much of the furniture and millwork that can be found in the buildings we create. The programmatic goal of the project was to create spaces that enable a fluid and efficient workflow between design, fabrication, and finishing.

Save this picture!
© Jason Petersson
© Jason Petersson

By locating the buildings adjacent to the property road, the workshops respect and minimize the footprint on the sensitive coastal environment as well as strategically restricting the movement of larger vehicles on the property. The central location of the shops on the property also aims to minimize the noise emitted to maintain strong relationships with the local community.    

Save this picture!
© Peter Braithwaite
© Peter Braithwaite

The larger workshop provides a dynamic space for carpentry, design and fabrication while the smaller workshop is primarily used for finishing work and storage. The compositional relationship between the two shops and the courtyard creates an interconnected space that handles a diverse range of projects and fabrication techniques. As a result, both structures are formally connected by large garage doors and a spacious gravel courtyard. The intermediary space is a multi-use area used as exterior shop space in the summer months as well as a space for loading and unloading finished projects. The strong formal axial relationship between the shops allows a productive assembly system as well as minimizing unnecessary efficiencies between materials and carpenters.

Save this picture!
© Julian Parkinson
© Julian Parkinson
Save this picture!
Floor Plan - Elevations
Floor Plan - Elevations
Save this picture!
© Peter Braithwaite
© Peter Braithwaite

A simple gable form and a humble material palette reflects our firm's dedication to honouring the vernacular forms and material culture of the place in which buildings reside. The shops were entirely built by our firm’s carpenters and local tradesmen from the Terence Bay area with the intent to support local businesses and forge strong personal relationships in the surrounding community. The compact and carefully considered design allowed both structures to be built efficiently by a small carpentry team, which in turn drastically reduced the overall cost of construction.

Save this picture!
Joinery Shops Axo
Joinery Shops Axo

The Back Bay Joinery Shops exhibit all the core values of our firm: a deep appreciation for design, dedication to craftsmanship, and commitment to build projects that fully integrate with the local community. The shops have been instrumental in helping our firm take on a wider range of projects and has created a deeper connection between our design and our construction teams.  

Save this picture!
© Peter Braithwaite
© Peter Braithwaite

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Peter Braithwaite Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Workshop Canada
Cite: "Terence Bay Joinery Shop / Peter Braithwaite Studio" 07 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903267/terence-bay-joinery-shop-peter-braithwaite-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream