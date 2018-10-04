World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Carlo Ratti Associati Places 30-Foot-High Tree Inside Renovated Italian Farmhouse

Carlo Ratti Associati Places 30-Foot-High Tree Inside Renovated Italian Farmhouse

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Carlo Ratti Associati Places 30-Foot-High Tree Inside Renovated Italian Farmhouse
Save this picture!
Carlo Ratti Associati Places 30-Foot-High Tree Inside Renovated Italian Farmhouse, Courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati
Courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati

Carlo Ratti Associati has unveiled the "Greenary," a renovated farmhouse designed around a 10-meter-high tree in the countryside near Parma, Northern Italy. The scheme marks the first step of CRA’s winning 2017 masterplan for the Mutti tomato company, driven by a closer integration between nature and the built environment.

The 50-year-old Ficus tree, situated within the main living area, is encircled by stepped areas rising to the treetop, creating six domestic spaces. The house will be coupled with a factory developed in close architectural continuity, due to their physical proximity.

Courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati Courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati Courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati Courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati + 5

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati
Courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati

Around the perennial tropical plant, six domestic spaces are dedicated to specific activities: practicing yoga, listening to music, reading, eating together, sharing a drink, and the storage of wine and cured ham. Each space is positioned at a different level of the tree, with three above the entrance, and three below it, adopting the dimensional sequence of Adolf Loos' Raumplan principle.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati
Courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati

We wanted the design to reflect our innate ‘biophilia,’ the natural impulse to connect with other forms of life, as put forward by the great Harvard biologist Edward O. Wilson,” “With the Greenary, we are trying to imagine a new domestic landscape built around the rhythm of nature.
-Carlo Ratti, Founding Partner, CRA

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati
Courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati

Along with a spiritual association with Buddhism and enlightenment, the Ficus tree is ideal for indoor environments due to its preference for stable temperatures. To further aid the tree’s health, CRA has redesigned the old farmhouse with a 10-meter-high south-facing glass wall, maximizing natural light.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati
Courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati

The renovation of the Greenary will start in the fall of 2018, with completion in late 2019.

News of the scheme comes after CRA won a competition for the National Library Tainan in Taiwan, working in collaboration with Bio-Architecture Formosana.

News via: Carlo Ratti Associati

Carlo Ratti Team: Carlo Ratti, Giovanni de Niederhausern, Saverio Panata, Andrea Cassi (project manager) Francesco Strocchio (project leader), Alberto Benetti, Anna Morani, Gerolamo Gnecchi Ruscone, Giovanni Trogu
Renderings by CRA graphic team: Gary di Silvio, Pasquale Milieri, Gianluca Zimbardi
Agronomic consulting: Flavio Pollano
Engineering: AI Studio

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Carlo Ratti Associati Places 30-Foot-High Tree Inside Renovated Italian Farmhouse" 04 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903235/carlo-ratti-associati-places-30-foot-high-tree-inside-renovated-italian-farmhouse/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »