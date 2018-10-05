Black House on Nevezis River Slope / Nebrau

-
Architects
-
LocationUžliedžiai, Lithuania
-
Lead ArchitectLaurynas Avyzius
-
Area225.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
WindowsUAB “Rudupis”
-
ClientKestutis Balciunas
Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated on the slope of Nevezis river in the forest surrounding.
The shape of the plot, with an agile corner at the entrance and forest view on the opposite site, formed two main volumes of living and resting, both connected with main entrance and workplace.
Black House – brave facade material merges building to surrounding, creating a peaceful synergy with nature.