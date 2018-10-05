World
Black House on Nevezis River Slope / Nebrau

  • 03:00 - 5 October, 2018
Black House on Nevezis River Slope / Nebrau
Black House on Nevezis River Slope / Nebrau, © Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

© Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj + 30

  • Architects

    Nebrau

  • Location

    Užliedžiai, Lithuania

  • Lead Architect

    Laurynas Avyzius

  • Area

    225.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated on the slope of Nevezis river in the forest surrounding.

The shape of the plot, with an agile corner at the entrance and forest view on the opposite site, formed two main volumes of living and resting, both connected with main entrance and workplace. 

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Black House – brave facade material merges building to surrounding, creating a peaceful synergy with nature.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Sections
Sections
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Nebrau
Office

Cite: "Black House on Nevezis River Slope / Nebrau" 05 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903232/black-house-on-nevezis-river-slope-nebrau/> ISSN 0719-8884

