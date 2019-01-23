41 Cooper Square / IBI Group

+ 8

Collaborator Thom Mayne of Morphosis Architects

Client Cooper Union

Text description provided by the architects. The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York built a new, technologically-advanced academic building reflecting the institution’s goal of creating an iconic, landmark center for innovative education in art, architecture, and engineering. In association with Thom Mayne of Morphosis, IBI Group provided comprehensive programming, planning, and design services for the 175,000 square foot modern, academic and student services building.

The building’s design acts as a vehicle to foster collaboration and cross-disciplinary dialogue among the college’s three schools, which were previously housed in separate buildings. It features areas devoted to instructional and research laboratories for the undergraduate engineering programs, as well as art studios, a gallery, an auditorium, classrooms, offices, and lounges.

A vertical piazza – the central space for informal social, intellectual, and creative exchange –forms the heart of the new academic building. An undulating lattice envelopes a 20-foot wide grand stair which ascends four stories from the ground level through the sky-lit central atrium leading to a student lounge with views overlooking the city. Seminar rooms, lockers, and seating areas are organized around the central atrium to reinforce the idea of interdisciplinary collaboration. Sky bridges span the atrium, creating connections between these informal gathering spaces.