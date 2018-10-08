World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. Studio Vulkan Landscape Architecture
  6. 2014
  7. Toni Areal Roof Garden / Studio Vulkan Landscape Architecture

Toni Areal Roof Garden / Studio Vulkan Landscape Architecture

  • 01:00 - 8 October, 2018
Toni Areal Roof Garden / Studio Vulkan Landscape Architecture
Toni Areal Roof Garden / Studio Vulkan Landscape Architecture, © Roland Bernath
© Roland Bernath

© Filip Dujardin © Noemi Chow © Noemi Chow © Noemi Chow + 20

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. Density, urbanity and exciting intensity – 30 metres above ground in Zurich West. On the roof garden of the new University of the Arts on the site of the former Toni factory, the outdoor space creates a green oasis for students in an area where there has been a surge of new high-rises, technical buildings, chimneys, atriums and concert halls.

© Noemi Chow
© Noemi Chow
Plan
Plan
Courtesy of Studio Vulkan Landscape Architecture
Courtesy of Studio Vulkan Landscape Architecture

Here, plants grow in wooden boxes stacked to create a pixel-like rugged landscape. It is a paradoxical garden: built in no time and ready for use on the final day of construction, it hasn’t, unlike most parks, gone through a long development phase. Yet the lush garden is far from finished – its primary principle is not growth, but decay. A 2,600 m2 urban world with the appearance and radical individuality of a small private garden. The stacked boxes were pre-cultivated over two years with a colourful mix of plants suitable for the environment, including perennials, herbs and small shrubs such as willow.

© Daniela Valentini
© Daniela Valentini

Eventually, the boxes will decay, the plant species will mix and the pixelated landscape will grow into soft mounds, forming the roof’s base soil layer that will enable plant growth. This specific system and strong identity is the result of a careful study of the location and the envisaged intense level of use from the beginning, combined with the availability of water on the roof, short construction period and architectural limits on structural height. As a symbiosis of nature and artificiality, the rugged world of stacked pixels reflects the place and the environment. Here, the much-cited processuality of landscape architecture has been reversed: the process begins at the apparent end – with decay.

© Daniela Valentini
© Daniela Valentini

About this office
Studio Vulkan Landscape Architecture
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Switzerland
Cite: "Toni Areal Roof Garden / Studio Vulkan Landscape Architecture" 08 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903217/toni-areal-roof-garden-studio-vulkan-landscape-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

